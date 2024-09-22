Playback speed
How Open-Minded People Think Differently | The Third Space

A discussion of how to be less narrow-minded today.
Zander Keig
,
Salomé Sibonex
, and
Joseph (Jake) Klein
Sep 22, 2024
8
Transcript

The surge in narrow-mindedness and polarization in our culture is driving people to look for a better way than Us vs Them mentalities—a third space.

Zander Keig's new book, The Third Space: A Non-Comformist's Guide to The Universe, describes how to be more open-minded, curious, and resilient. As tribalism makes it harder for people to have productive disagreements, the ability to hold our beliefs while charitably engaging with contradicting beliefs is a superpower.

Zander Keig is a social worker, public speaker, educator, and podcast host who has earned many distinguishing accolades, including the 2023 LGBT+ Caregiver Advocate, 2020 National Social Worker of the Year award from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), and the 2018 Social Worker of the Year award from the NASW California Chapter.

• Read an excerpt from Zander's book
• Buy Zander's book

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro
2:00 What is the third space?
14:43 How do we replace polarization with the third space?
19:10 Practicing a third space mentality
24:21 What makes us more narrow-minded
27:20 Ego vs Internal Locus of Control
32:44 How certain ideologies actively teach mental fragility
48:19 Three tips for dealing with conflict better

If you value thought-provoking and truth-seeking content—even when it's unpopular—become a subscriber.

The Black Sheep Mindset: It's Not What You Think, But How You Think

Gillian Florence Sanger
·
June 19, 2024
The Black Sheep Mindset: It's Not What You Think, But How You Think

The key to constructive disagreement is focusing more on shared processes, not shared conclusions.

Read full story

Being LGBT Without The “Community”

Pear Davis
·
September 2, 2024
Being LGBT Without The “Community”

Despite proudly proclaiming how inclusive and accepting they are, the LGBT “community” doesn’t tolerate individualism.

Read full story

The Third Space: A Non-Conformist's Guide to The Universe

Zander Keig
·
July 1, 2024
The Third Space: A Non-Conformist's Guide to The Universe

When it seems there's only left or right, this way or that way, the third space adds depth instead of dogma.

Read full story
