How Open-Minded People Think Differently | The Third Space

The surge in narrow-mindedness and polarization in our culture is driving people to look for a better way than Us vs Them mentalities—a third space.

Zander Keig's new book, The Third Space: A Non-Comformist's Guide to The Universe, describes how to be more open-minded, curious, and resilient. As tribalism makes it harder for people to have productive disagreements, the ability to hold our beliefs while charitably engaging with contradicting beliefs is a superpower.

Zander Keig is a social worker, public speaker, educator, and podcast host who has earned many distinguishing accolades, including the 2023 LGBT+ Caregiver Advocate, 2020 National Social Worker of the Year award from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), and the 2018 Social Worker of the Year award from the NASW California Chapter.

• Read an excerpt from Zander's book

• Buy Zander's book

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

2:00 What is the third space?

14:43 How do we replace polarization with the third space?

19:10 Practicing a third space mentality

24:21 What makes us more narrow-minded

27:20 Ego vs Internal Locus of Control

32:44 How certain ideologies actively teach mental fragility

48:19 Three tips for dealing with conflict better