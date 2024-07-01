You’re in for a treat today, Black Sheep readers: an excerpt of a book by someone with an incredible life story and equally incredible perspective: Zander Keig. He’s given us permission to share some of his new book—The Third Space—which details how he’s developed a nuanced, curious, and non-conformist approach to life.

Zander is one of the few people I’ve met who embodies the principles he supports. He’s the kind of person you can tell has wisdom that most of us could learn from. At a time when I was feeling particularly overwhelmed by the hostility and narrow-mindedness I often confront online, I started reading Zander’s book and felt reconnected to the ideals I care for most. I hope you’ll find his earnest, conversational, and wise words as useful as I do. — Salomé