You Can't Create Art Courageously Without This | The Black Sheep LIVE

Technology has thrust us into a global village and the pressure to avoid being "canceled" by a virtual mob is growing for everyone, but especially for creatives. The truth is simple but harsh: you will never achieve anything great as long as your fear of being criticized by the masses outweighs your desire for personal freedom.

I learned this lesson the hard way after I spent years conforming to leftist ideology because it seemed like there was no other path for me as an artist. This was pre-2020 and every publication and gallery was falling over themselves to "uplift" every identity group except white males. It was obvious that the more my art led with my identity as a Latina, the faster I'd get ahead. Yet, the art I created was inauthentic, and so were many of my relationships.

It wasn't until I discovered the philosophy of individualism that everything clicked for me: I was trying to appease a group that didn’t value my personal freedom, both as an artist and human.

The collectivist sub-culture I was in didn't care if my art or relationships were authentic, it only cared if I fit into a rigid, unrealistic worldview. Suddenly I had a license to stop worrying about the mob and start taking ownership of my art and my life.

Watch this livestream where I explain individualism and how this philosophy gives you the freedom to create and live more courageously. I also discuss:

The difference between collectivism and community/caring about others

Why artists in the West today need individualism to thrive

My journey from a restrictive, collectivist mindset to a free, individualist mindset

Turning your mindset and personal philosophy into tools instead of obstacles to your creative work

Self-censorship in creative work and how to troubleshoot it

Here are a few core aspects of individualism you might not realize belong to this philosophy:

Each person owns themselves and their labor

Individual autonomy in decision-making

Equal rights under the law

Personal responsibility

Private property rights

Academic freedom

Artistic freedom

I cover even more aspects of individualism in the video as well as the hardships individualism freed us from, many of which we now take for granted. If you struggle with self-censorship, creative freedom, or a lack of personal freedom in your life, this video will help.

Here’s a preview:

Join my next livestream for a real-time black sheep hangout + discussion on topics like groupthink, the philosophy of individualism, radical self-reliance, and other topics people seeking meaningful lives in modern times need. Stop by via YouTube, Rumble, Instagram, Substack, or X, [almost] every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday evening.

If you want a community based on your values, help build it!