Victoria’s Secret Model Is Grateful She Was Cancelled

Living with integrity and courage will only get harder, as technology permanently makes the mob part of our everyday lives.

Losing touch with your values and getting swayed by the group ends in the quintessential mid-life crisis movie scene, where the protagonist realizes their life hasn’t been their life for as long as they can remember. Especially for people pursuing unconventional lives, withstanding public criticism on a mass level while pursuing what matters most is the key to success. But how exactly do you do it?

I talked to Ali Tate about her journey from cancelled model to thriving entrepreneur and how being a black sheep is often a painful but necessary catalyst for growth. After going through a highly public cancellation attempt, she did exactly what the mob most wanted to rob her of: built a business that gave her both financial and personal freedom.

In our conversation, we covered: