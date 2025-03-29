Playback speed
Share post
Victoria’s Secret Model Is Grateful She Was Cancelled

Being a black sheep was Ali Tate's business secret.
Salomé Sibonex
Mar 29, 2025
2
2
Transcript

Living with integrity and courage will only get harder, as technology permanently makes the mob part of our everyday lives.

Losing touch with your values and getting swayed by the group ends in the quintessential mid-life crisis movie scene, where the protagonist realizes their life hasn’t been their life for as long as they can remember. Especially for people pursuing unconventional lives, withstanding public criticism on a mass level while pursuing what matters most is the key to success. But how exactly do you do it?

I talked to Ali Tate about her journey from cancelled model to thriving entrepreneur and how being a black sheep is often a painful but necessary catalyst for growth. After going through a highly public cancellation attempt, she did exactly what the mob most wanted to rob her of: built a business that gave her both financial and personal freedom.

In our conversation, we covered:

  • How cancel culture trains us to accept empty lives and become NPCs

  • Unconditioning the habit of deferring your authority to other people

  • Accepting instead of avoiding the outcomes you fear

  • Common ways that people disempower themselves today

  • Opting out of destructive group behavior and beliefs

  • How having high potential often correlates with being a black sheep

Not a paid subscriber yet? If you appreciate The Black Sheep’s mission & want to see us grow, your paid subscription is the best way to support us.

You Can't Create Art Courageously Without This | The Black Sheep LIVE

Salomé Sibonex
·
Feb 8
You Can't Create Art Courageously Without This | The Black Sheep LIVE

An artist's guide to the forgotten philosophy of freedom: individualism.

Read full story

The Common Form of Conformity That Shapes History: The Bandwagon Effect.

Salomé Sibonex
·
Mar 19
The Common Form of Conformity That Shapes History: The Bandwagon Effect.

You need to know about the social contagion no herd is immune to.

Read full story

"Follow Your Bliss" Was Actually A Warning | The Black Sheep LIVE

Salomé Sibonex
·
Feb 1
"Follow Your Bliss" Was Actually A Warning | The Black Sheep LIVE

Are you too distracted to live a fulfilling life?

Read full story
