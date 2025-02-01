"Follow Your Bliss" Was Actually A Warning | The Black Sheep LIVE

Joseph Campbell answered the age-old question "What's the meaning of life" when he said "follow your bliss." Yet, it's not obvious what your “bliss" actually is or how to follow it.

With a 24-hour news cycle and distraction device always by our side, it's even harder to figure this out. It's not that you don't know what you care about most, but that you're so busy and distracted you often forget to care about it. You end up living a half-life, going through the motions and only realizing you've forgotten to focus on what you love in the rare times when you aren't distracted.

We know what happens to an individual who lets their life become a long series of unsatisfying patterns, but what happens to a community or an entire culture disconnected from what matters most?

In this livestream I'll explain Joseph Campbell's famous command to "follow you bliss," how we're uniquely blocked from doing this today, and how to overcome those blocks. We'll also discuss:

The cost of not following your bliss

How to identify what your bliss is

The secular spirituality that following your bliss can offer

Here’s a preview:

Join my next livestream for a real-time black sheep hangout + discussion on topics like groupthink, the philosophy of individualism, radical self-reliance, and other topics people seeking meaningful lives in modern times need. Stop by via YouTube, Rumble, Instagram, Substack, or X, [almost] every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday evening.

If you want a community based on your values, help build it!