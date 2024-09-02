“You have internalized homophobia.”

“You’re supporting our oppressor.”

“The LGBT community doesn’t claim you.”

These are all things that have been said to me by LGBT “community” members after I had the audacity to express opinions that only slightly deviated from their orthodoxy. These responses are usually effective at controlling their target’s speech. Community members comply by shutting down, back-tracking, and apologizing after being confronted with the implied threat of exile. But these phrases never worked on me. Unfortunately for these dogmatists, I never considered myself a member of their “community”—or any community that bullies its members into conformity—in the first place.

How can you be kicked out of a club you never joined?

Since I was a teenager, being referred to as a member of a “community” didn’t sit well with me. It told me that I wasn’t being seen as an individual, and my thoughts, personality, and political beliefs were being assumed based on stereotypes.

With that …