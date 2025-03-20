Is Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Legal? | The Black Sheep LIVE w/ Jenin Younes

The black sheep’s path is to speak truth to the herd, knowing full well that the herd may not take kindly being challenged and they may face exile for doing so. Since we founded this publication, perhaps there has been no clearer example of someone following the black sheep path than Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil is facing deportation from the United States for speaking truths that Columbia University and Washington, D.C. don’t want to hear.

A ton of misinformation regarding Khalil’s case has been disseminated into the public discourse, which Jake has been covering on social media. Unfortunately, when someone speaks so powerfully against the herd, such malice is par for the course. To help clear up this misinformation and gain an understanding of Khalil’s legal situation, we spoke to friend of The Black Sheep Jenin Younes.

Jenin is an experienced impact and strategic litigator. A graduate of Cornell University and New York University School of Law, for 13 years she has litigated criminal and constitutional cases in state and federal courts. For the past several years, she has focused almost exclusively on First Amendment free speech cases and took an original legal argument to the Supreme Court last year in Murthy v. Missouri, which challenged the Biden administration’s pressure on social media companies to suppress conservative speech and alleged COVID-related misinformation. She also has extensive experience communicating legal issues and arguments to the public, and has appeared on hundreds of podcast, radio, and television shows for this purpose, participated in panel discussions and debates, and published opinion editorials in a range of outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Free Press, Compact Magazine, and Tablet.

In our conversation, we covered:

Khalil’s constitutional rights as a green card holder.

The evidence, or lack thereof, against Khalil.

The conflict between the First Amendment and the immigration statutes being used against Khalil.

The relevant legal precedent in Khalil’s case.

The social contagion of hatred and lies against advocates for Palestinians.

What will happen next in Khalil’s case and in the Trump adminstration’s broader efforts against pro-Palestinian activists.

