Unsure About Your Life Choices? Death Can Help | The Black Sheep LIVE

We’re all going to die, but few of us today think much about it.

It's never been easier to distract ourselves from our morality, but death isn’t all bad: it can force us to see the truth and what matters most in our lives. In this livestream, I discuss how staring down our mortality can light a fire under us, making us more present, grateful, and alive.

Spend enough time thinking more about that thing we all prefer to ignore and you'll likely find years of wisdom waiting to be discovered.

I also look at different cultural beliefs and practices around death to see how they can inform the way we live, like Día de los Muertos or Tibet’s monks meditating on their last breath. Thanks to those who stopped by and shared your experiences and relationship with death.

We also covered:

Why I actually enjoy thinking about death

The benefit of near-death experiences

How to make death a bigger part of your life to gain more clarity

The role our relationship to death plays in our personal growth

