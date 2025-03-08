Playback speed
Politics Is Turning Us Into Petty Partisans. How Can You Stay Informed AND Grounded?

Adam B. Coleman & I talk partisan derangement, politics as a reality show, Trump 1.0 vs 2.0, & more.
Salomé Sibonex
and
Adam B. Coleman
Mar 08, 2025
Transcript

Politics can instantly bring out the ugliest side of the kindest person, especially when mixed with social media's inhuman design. We’re seeing our political discourse degrade day-by-day, as more politicians, pundits, and everyday people turn to politics for all the wrong reasons. Take it from two people whose work often requires keeping up with political news and debating it: staying grounded requires way more effort and self-awareness than most people today will admit.

How do we keep up with heated issues while not losing our heart and soul along the way?

I joined Adam B. Coleman of

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
on his livestream to talk about the subtle elements poisoning our political discourse, how to avoid letting your interest in politics eclipse the rest of your life, and:

  • wins vs losses we see from the Trump admin

  • the ongoing change in our culture’s beliefs about the role of government

  • the difference between serious political thinkers and political junkies

Here’s a preview:

Not a paid subscriber yet? If you appreciate The Black Sheep's mission & want to see us grow, your paid subscription is the best way to support us.

Trump’s Victory Means The Culture War Is Won. For Now…

Joseph (Jake) Klein
·
November 12, 2024
Trump’s Victory Means The Culture War Is Won. For Now…

The establishment's decline is now impossible to deny. Change is coming fast.

Read full story

How To Talk About Identity Politics + Wokeness

Salomé Sibonex
·
Feb 11
How To Talk About Identity Politics + Wokeness

It's not enough to know you're right—especially as a black sheep.

Read full story

The Election Is Over, But Your Ability To Take Power Isn’t

Gillian Florence Sanger
·
November 7, 2024
The Election Is Over, But Your Ability To Take Power Isn’t

The greatest power comes not from the ballot box, but from within.

Read full story
