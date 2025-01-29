How Mythology Drives Politics Today | The Black Sheep LIVE

When political disagreements become a battle between good and evil instead of a difference of information, there's more at play than just "misinformation."

As humans, we've spent thousands of more years making up stories to explain the world than we have finding facts and rationally discerning reality from fiction. As people become overloaded with information and underprepared to explain the world to themselves, our primitive tool of myth-making is rising to fill the gaps. But unlike with misinformation, a person rarely abandons their myth just because they've seen contradictory facts.

Being a functional individual and creating positive change requires not just a knowledge of reality, but an understanding of how humans have always navigated reality via myths.

In this livestream I'll share some of Joseph Campbell's ideas on the role myth plays in our life and society, as well as how to recognize when you're in the realm of rational truth-seeking vs irrational myth-making. We'll also discuss:

How mythological thinking influences our political beliefs

The dangerous myths driving our culture

Becoming aware of our own myth and consciously altering it

Here’s a preview:

