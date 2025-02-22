Playback speed
What I Learned from Meditating 12 Hours a Day | The Black Sheep LIVE

How to solve all your problems in just 10 days!
Salomé Sibonex
and
Joseph (Jake) Klein
Feb 22, 2025
Transcript

In a world overwhelmed by noise—both literal and ideological—what happens when you remove all distractions and sit in silence for a week?

Joseph (Jake) Klein
went on an intense 10-day silent meditation retreat to find out.

We discussed the benefits he gained from prolonged silent meditation, whether everyone should do a silent meditation retreat, why Buddhism wants people to do this, and whether modern life is anti-enlightenment. In the time of 24/7 news cycles and never-ending notifications, this conversation is an invitation to go deeper—way deeper.

If you’re curious about secular spirituality, Buddhism, and seeking something bigger in this life than just material wealth and intellectualism, this conversation is for you.

