DEBATE: Is Israel's War Against Hamas A Just War?

On May 3rd, The Black Sheep's Joseph (Jake) Klein participated in a debate at Dissident Dialogues on the question "Is Israel's War Against Hamas A Just War?" Jake and his debate partner Briahna Joy Gray (Rising, Bad Faith Podcast) argued for the negative, while Eli Lake (Commentary Magazine, The Re-Education Podcast) and Michael Moynihan (The Fifth Column Podcast) argued for the affirmative. Konstantin Kisin (Triggernometry) moderated.



As mentioned in the podcast's introduction and during the debate, at the following link please find an updated analysis on the war's casualty count and civilian-to-combatant death ratio:

Stay tuned to The Black Sheep for a longer point-by-point rebuttal to Eli Lake and Michael Moynihan's statements, coming soon.



UPDATE 5/29/24: Dissident Dialogues has released the video version of the debate on their YouTube channel. Watch it below!