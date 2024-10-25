The Black Sheep

20 Aphorisms For Surviving The Information Age
Refresh your self before refreshing your screen.
  
Benjamin Stringer
Feminist Ideology Wrecked My Marriage. And It’s Wrecking Women’s Politics.
Women are more often victims of our own beliefs about men than actual men.
  
Lilah Fisher Wise
Did Robin DiAngelo Steal the Concept of “White Fragility”?
DiAngelo's ideas are identical to those of the 1970s' "New White Consciousness" cult.
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
September 2024

How Psychological Manipulation Spread DEI Across America
The ideology behind DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility’ has roots in the controversial re-education methods of 1970s Racism Awareness Training.
Published on Reality’s Last Stand  
Redefining Racism: How Racism Became "Power + Prejudice"
A New Release From Black Sheep Books
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
How Open-Minded People Think Differently | The Third Space
A discussion of how to be less narrow-minded today.
  
Zander Keig
Salomé Sibonex
, and 
Joseph (Jake) Klein
It's Time To Replace Religion | Opening For Richard Dawkins
On the need for a binding narrative grounded in reality.
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
The Danger of The Simple Story: What Martyr Made’s Critics Are Getting Wrong
There is good in the bad, and there is bad in the good. Ignore this truth at your peril.
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
Being LGBT Without The “Community”
Despite proudly proclaiming how inclusive and accepting they are, the LGBT “community” doesn’t tolerate individualism.
  
Pear Davis
August 2024

We're Becoming A Low-Brow Culture—Maybe It's A Bigger Problem Than It Seems
Art can't compete with a 24-hour news cycle and political drama.
  
Salomé Sibonex
Why Have Hope?
When it's easy to be cynical, you need better reasons to be hopeful.
  
Salomé Sibonex
July 2024

DOCUMENTARY: Who Were DC's Anti-Netanyahu Protestors?
Before riots broke out, I interviewed the protestors.
  
Joseph (Jake) Klein
