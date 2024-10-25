Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Donate ♥
Shop
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
20 Aphorisms For Surviving The Information Age
Refresh your self before refreshing your screen.
23 hrs ago
•
Benjamin Stringer
23
Share this post
20 Aphorisms For Surviving The Information Age
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Feminist Ideology Wrecked My Marriage. And It’s Wrecking Women’s Politics.
Women are more often victims of our own beliefs about men than actual men.
Oct 21
•
Lilah Fisher Wise
229
Share this post
Feminist Ideology Wrecked My Marriage. And It’s Wrecking Women’s Politics.
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Did Robin DiAngelo Steal the Concept of “White Fragility”?
DiAngelo's ideas are identical to those of the 1970s' "New White Consciousness" cult.
Oct 16
•
Joseph (Jake) Klein
17
Share this post
Did Robin DiAngelo Steal the Concept of “White Fragility”?
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
September 2024
How Psychological Manipulation Spread DEI Across America
The ideology behind DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility’ has roots in the controversial re-education methods of 1970s Racism Awareness Training.
Published on Reality’s Last Stand
•
Sep 25
Redefining Racism: How Racism Became "Power + Prejudice"
A New Release From Black Sheep Books
Sep 24
•
Joseph (Jake) Klein
18
Share this post
Redefining Racism: How Racism Became "Power + Prejudice"
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
How Open-Minded People Think Differently | The Third Space
A discussion of how to be less narrow-minded today.
Sep 22
•
Zander Keig
,
Salomé Sibonex
, and
Joseph (Jake) Klein
16
Share this post
How Open-Minded People Think Differently | The Third Space
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
54:44
It's Time To Replace Religion | Opening For Richard Dawkins
On the need for a binding narrative grounded in reality.
Sep 16
•
Joseph (Jake) Klein
18
Share this post
It's Time To Replace Religion | Opening For Richard Dawkins
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The Danger of The Simple Story: What Martyr Made’s Critics Are Getting Wrong
There is good in the bad, and there is bad in the good. Ignore this truth at your peril.
Sep 6
•
Joseph (Jake) Klein
25
Share this post
The Danger of The Simple Story: What Martyr Made’s Critics Are Getting Wrong
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Being LGBT Without The “Community”
Despite proudly proclaiming how inclusive and accepting they are, the LGBT “community” doesn’t tolerate individualism.
Sep 2
•
Pear Davis
79
Share this post
Being LGBT Without The “Community”
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
August 2024
We're Becoming A Low-Brow Culture—Maybe It's A Bigger Problem Than It Seems
Art can't compete with a 24-hour news cycle and political drama.
Aug 19
•
Salomé Sibonex
18
Share this post
We're Becoming A Low-Brow Culture—Maybe It's A Bigger Problem Than It Seems
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Why Have Hope?
When it's easy to be cynical, you need better reasons to be hopeful.
Aug 1
•
Salomé Sibonex
21
Share this post
Why Have Hope?
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
July 2024
DOCUMENTARY: Who Were DC's Anti-Netanyahu Protestors?
Before riots broke out, I interviewed the protestors.
Jul 31
•
Joseph (Jake) Klein
13
Share this post
DOCUMENTARY: Who Were DC's Anti-Netanyahu Protestors?
www.wetheblacksheep.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
© 2024 The Black Sheep
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts