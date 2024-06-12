On May 3rd, The Black Sheep's Joseph (Jake) Klein participated in a debate at Dissident Dialogues on the question "Is Israel's War Against Hamas A Just War?" Jake and his debate partner Briahna Joy Gray (Rising, Bad Faith Podcast) argued for the negative, while Eli Lake (Commentary Magazine, The Re-Education Podcast) and Michael Moynihan (The Fifth Column Podcast) argued for the affirmative. Konstantin Kisin (Triggernometry) moderated.

Little response time was offered on stage, so we’ve recorded a video where we watch through the debate and rebut every single one of Eli Lake and Michael Moynihan’s claims. But this isn’t just a video for people who like drama, it’s an opportunity to learn about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by discovering what facts are left out of the most common talking points.

This video isn’t like most you’ve watched: it’s over five hours long because it’s designed as a guide to the complexities behind a conflict where missing information can change the entire picture. Every rebuttal we offer is cited, with a source list below so you can review the facts for yourself.

No matter what side of the conflict you're on, you'll be more informed after watching this video than you were going in.

Video Chapters:

0:00 Teaser

1:35 Introduction

11:20 Debate: Opening Statements

21:31 The Appropriate Ratio of Civilian to Combatant Deaths

24:02 Moynihan: Hamas’s Eliminationist Ideology Justifies War

27:07 Hamas’s 1988 vs. 2017 Charters

38:20 Moynihan: Casualty Numbers In Question

39:40 The GMH Death Toll Isn’t Seriously Questioned

42:27 Lake: Hamas’s Human Shields + No Choice But To Fight

45:35 Reality vs. Hamas & Israel’s PR + “Insurgent Math”

1:14:42 Lake: Israel Must Destroy Hamas’s Infrastructure

1:16:00 “Absolute Victory” Impossible & No Plans For Day After

1:21:13 Lake: No Hamas Government

1:22:24 Can’t Destroy Hamas & UNRWA At The Same Time

1:25:54 Audience: Laughs At Gazan Dead

1:26:17 Pro-Israel Tribalism

1:33:29 Lake: Hamas HQ Under Al-Shifa Hospital

1:33:51 No Hamas HQ Under Al-Shifa & Israel Built Tunnel

1:40:03 Lake: GMH Not Trustworthy & Good Civilian-to-Combatant Death Ratio

1:43:28 GMH Is Trustworthy & Bad Civilian-to-Combatant Death Ratio

1:55:38 Moynihan: GMH Lied About Al-Ahli Hospital Bombing

1:56:26 Israel Lied About Al-Ahli Hospital Bombing

2:03:28 Lake: Can’t Trust GMH Unidentified Death Count

2:08:32 Eli Trusts Israeli Unidentified Counts + Genocide vs. Ethnic Cleansing

2:10:57 Audience: Applause For Jake Stopping

2:14:58 Pro-Israel Tribalists Don’t Want to Learn

2:17:46 Lake: Pakistanis Don’t Get to Move To India

2:19:09 Little Similarity With Pakistan vs. India

2:22:02 Lake: No Infrastructure For Gaza

2:24:35 Israel’s Blockade On Gaza + Importance of History

2:37:16 Lake: Arabs Caused The Conflict At Every Step

2:39:42 Truth About Partition Plans & 1967 War

3:03:29 Lake: Palestinians Still Reject Partition

3:03:57 Palestinians Have Accepted Two-State Solution Since 1988

3:06:39 Lake: No Complaining About Kashmiri & German Refugees

3:07:40 Has Eli Heard Of The Berlin Wall? + Importance of Property Rights

3:16:29 Lake: Palestinians Are Corrupt & Refuse Peace

3:17:34 Israel Refuses Peace + Corruption All Around

3:23:28 Lake: No Netanyahu War Crimes Threat

3:25:57 Netanyahu Threats Against ICC + Smotrich War Crimes Threat

3:27:37 Lake: Netanyahu Magnanimous For Allowing Aid To Hamas

3:29:23 Netanyahu’s Intention To Divide Palestinians

3:35:59 Moynihan: Palestinians Can’t Be Allowed Into Israel

3:39:28 Demographics By Oppression + Hamas & Two-States

3:55:01 Moynihan: Islamism Is The Problem

3:56:18 It’s Not About Islam, But Resistance

4:00:20 Briahna: Jews & Arabs Lived In Peace

4:04:53 Zionism Is What Ended The Peace

4:05:42 Briahna: Netanyahu Refused Early Hostage Deal

4:07:37 Netanyahu Refused To Free All Civilians

4:07:58 Lake: Laughs At Briahna

4:08:57 It’s About Zionism More Than Judaism + Bigotry To Go Around

4:13:38 Moynihan: Jews Expelled From Arab World

4:14:21 Jewish Exodus From The Arab World & Zionist False Flags

4:28:03 Lake: Jews & Arabs Live In Peace In Israel

4:28:58 The Situation For Arab-Israelis

4:34:28 Lake: Palestinians Need Crushing Military Defeat

4:35:14 How To Make Genocide A Reality + Eli’s Love Of War

4:37:18 Lake: No Palestinian Peace Partner

4:37:57 The Story Of Marwan Barghouti

4:42:02 Debate: Wrap Up

4:44:49 Overall Thoughts + Don’t Become Eli Lake

5:04:31 Closing

Sources:

#1 - “Hamas Covenant 1988.” Yale Law School. https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/hamas.asp

#2 - “Hamas in 2017: The document in full.” Middle East Eye. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/hamas-2017-document-full

#3 - Ahmad Melhem. “Fatah still shuns violence — for most part.” Al-Monitor. https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2018/01/nablus-shooting-israel-accuses-fatah-armed-struggle.html

#4 - Nancy A. Youssef and Jared Malsin. “U.S. Officials Have Growing Confidence in Death Toll Reports From Gaza.” The Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-officials-have-growing-confidence-in-death-toll-reports-from-gaza-b3b5183a

#5 - Iclal Turan. “Gaza deaths likely 'higher than is being cited,' says senior US diplomat.” Anadolu Agency. https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/gaza-deaths-likely-higher-than-is-being-cited-says-senior-us-diplomat/3048915

#6 - Yuval Avraham. “The army checked and found that the reports of the dead in the Ministry of Health in Gaza are reliable.” Mekomit. https://www-mekomit-co-il.translate.goog/הצבא-בדק-ומצא-שדיווחי-ההרוגים-במשרד-הב/?_x_tr_sl=iw&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

#7 - Mitchell Prothero. “Israeli Intelligence Has Deemed Hamas-Run Health Ministry's Death Toll Figures Generally Accurate.” Vice. https://www.vice.com/en/article/y3w4w7/israeli-intelligence-health-ministry-death-toll

#8 - “Statement of ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC: Applications for arrest warrants in the situation in the State of Palestine.” International Criminal Court. https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/statement-icc-prosecutor-karim-aa-khan-kc-applications-arrest-warrants-situation-state

#9 - Avi Dichter. ”Column: Palestine must choose life over love of death.” USA Today. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2012/12/06/israel-peace-avi-dichter-palestine-hamas/1751437/

#10 - “Thai worker beheaded.” X. https://x.com/BBlwmnqrnz/status/1785660890211107154

#11 - “Hamas TV to Israelis: We "love death more than you love life.” Palestinian Media Watch. https://palwatch.org/page/4268

#12 - “The Hannibal Directive.” Al Jazeera. https://www.aljazeera.com/program/featured-documentaries/2016/10/7/the-hannibal-directive

#13 - Anshel Pfeffer. "IDF Warns Soldiers of Kidnappings Ahead of Gilad Shalit's Release.” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/2011-10-18/ty-article/idf-warns-soldiers-of-kidnappings-ahead-of-gilad-shalits-release/0000017f-db17-db22-a17f-ffb71de70000

#14 - “The Gaza Strip: Tiny, cramped and as densely populated as London.” AP News. https://apnews.com/article/israel-gaza-hamas-war-90e02d26420b8fe3157f73c256f9ed6a

#15 - Benjamin Jensen. ”Hamas isn’t the first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war.” The Conversation. https://theconversation.com/hamas-isnt-the-first-military-group-to-hide-behind-civilians-as-a-way-to-wage-war-217880

#16 - “70 years ago, Jewish Militias Hid Weapons Among Civilians in Underground Tunnels.” Daily Kos. https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/12/23/2213515/-70-years-ago-Zionist-Militias-Hid-Weapons-Among-Civilians-in-Underground-Tunnels

#17 - “The United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on the 2014 Gaza Conflict.” United Nations Human Rights Council. https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/hrc/co-i-gaza-conflict/report-co-i-gaza

#18 - “Human Rights In Palestine And Other Occupied Arab Territories.” United Nations Human Rights Council. http://www2.ohchr.org/english/bodies/hrcouncil/docs/12session/A-HRC-12-48.pdf

#19 - Daniele Palumbo, Abdelrahman Abutaleb, Paul Cusiac & Erwan Rivault. “At least half of Gaza's buildings damaged or destroyed, new analysis shows.” BBC. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-68006607

#20 - Julia Frankel. https://apnews.com/article/israel-gaza-bombs-destruction-death-toll-scope-419488c511f83c85baea22458472a796

#21 - Sulaiman Hakemy. “Why starvation is at the core of the ICC's allegations against Israeli officials.” The National News. https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/20/why-starvation-is-at-the-core-of-the-iccs-allegations-against-israeli-officials/

#22 - “GAZA STRIP: Famine is imminent as 1.1 million people, half of Gaza, experience catastrophic food insecurity.” Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. https://www.ipcinfo.org/ipcinfo-website/alerts-archive/issue-97/en/

#23 - “Leading English-language government spokesman said suspended for irking UK’s Cameron.” The Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/leading-english-language-government-spokesman-said-suspended-for-irking-uks-cameron/

#24 - Yuval Abraham. “‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza.” 972 Magazine. https://www.972mag.com/lavender-ai-israeli-army-gaza/

#25 - Rayhan Uddin. “Israel-Palestine war: Israeli veteran, 95, rallies troops to 'erase' Palestinian children.” Middle East Eye. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-war-veteran-ezra-yachin-soldiers-erase-children

#26 - Jessica McBride. “Israeli Hostage Videos: Missing Israelis Seen in Videos After Hamas Abductions.” Heavy. https://heavy.com/news/israel-hostage-video-videos/

#27 - “Explainer: The Deir Yassin Massacre.” Institute for Middle East Understanding. https://imeu.org/article/explainer-the-deir-yassin-massacre

#28 - Siobhan Marin, Andrew West. “What is the biblical story of 'Amalek'? And why is it being used in South Africa's ICJ case against Israel?” ABC News. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-01-31/biblical-story-amalek-south-africa-icj-genocide-case-israel/103403552

#29 - Gen. Stanley McChrystal. “Gen. McChrystal's Speech on Afghanistan.” Real Clear Politics. https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2009/10/01/gen_mcchrystals_address_on_afghanistan_98537.html

#30 - Alisa Odenheimer, Paul Wallace. “Israel Sees Seven More Months of Fighting to Defeat Hamas.” Yahoo. https://www.yahoo.com/news/israel-sees-seven-more-months-181754148.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABfdKSGk3o2BDU93jiA7DgQbwIeJm9JvqRPWlpJgG9kHch8vchRh3Bnc4Z3zYC4svxKbZOVesiZsufV8PRiu-RMbNU6XSmIKTrlhh2WbiMdhhq4g8YrlHD03TCiXsH71xucvc9Xt4VNG-Egykyekr7wHbX7qr9CHQaFr2qJzovJW

#31 - James Landale. ”Israel-Gaza briefings: How plans for ‘the day after’ could help end war in Gaza.” BBC. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-69059863

#32 - “In critique of PM, Eisenkot says talk of ‘absolute defeat’ of Hamas is a tall tale.” Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-challenge-to-pm-eisenkot-says-talk-of-absolute-defeat-of-hamas-a-tall-tale/

#33 - Ron Kampeas. “The debate over what should happen in Gaza after the war, explained.” Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-debate-over-what-should-happen-in-gaza-after-the-war-explained/

#34 - Riley Sparks, Hajar Harb, Omar Nabil Abdel Hamid. ”Gaza in-depth: Why Israel wants to end UNRWA and what its closure would mean.” The New Humanitarian. https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/analysis/2024/03/06/gaza-depth-why-israel-wants-end-unrwa-and-what-its-closure-would-mean

#35 - Eli Lake. “UNRWA is an obstacle to Israeli Palestinian peace. Abolish the agency.” X. https://x.com/EliLake/status/1752599038111707220

#36 - Joseph (Jake) Klein. “DEBATE: What Relationship Should American Jews Have With Israel?” The Black Sheep. https://www.wetheblacksheep.com/p/debate-what-relationship-should-american

#37 - Salomé Sibonex. "Where Do We Go After Anti-Wokeness? Dissident Dialogues Offered An Inspiration and A Warning.” The Black Sheep. https://www.wetheblacksheep.com/p/where-do-we-go-after-anti-wokeness

#38 - Matthew Rosenberg, Ronen Bergman, Aric Toler, Helmuth Rosales. “A Tunnel Offers Clues to How Hamas Uses Gaza’s Hospitals.” The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/02/12/world/middleeast/gaza-tunnel-israel-hamas.html

#39 - Oren Liebermann. "CNN visited the exposed tunnel shaft in the Al-Shifa hospital compound. Here’s what we saw.” CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/20/middleeast/gaza-tunnel-shaft-al-shifa-hospital-intl-hnk/index.html

#40 - Nick Mordowanec. “Fact Check: Did Israel Build Bunker Under Shifa Hospital?” Newsweek. https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-did-israel-build-bunker-under-shifa-hospital-1844107

#41 - “LIVE ISRAEL DEBATE: Cenk Uygur, Dave Smith VS. Dennis Prager, Batya Ungar-Sargon.” Beaking Points. https://www.youtube.com/live/AI7OeT79SzM?feature=shared

#42 - “The Ratio of Civilian to Combatant Deaths in Gaza is Probably ≈3:1 or Worse.” History Speaks. https://historyspeaks.substack.com/p/the-ratio-of-civilian-to-combatant

#43 - Josef Federman. "Takeaways from AP analysis of Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll data.” AP News. https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-gaza-deaths-women-children-e258a4c14641978a00dfb957ce348957

#44 - History Speaks. X. https://twitter.com/History__Speaks

#45 - Agence France-Presse. “New Tally Puts October 7 Attack Dead In Israel At 1,163.” Barron’s. https://www.barrons.com/news/new-tally-puts-october-7-attack-dead-in-israel-at-1-163-78182279

#46 - Liza Rozovsky. “Families of Israelis Killed in Be'eri Home Hit by IDF Tank on October 7 Demand Probe.” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-01-06/ty-article/.premium/families-of-israelis-killed-in-beeri-home-hit-by-tank-fire-on-october-7-demand-probe/0000018c-de77-daf6-a5df-df7f22d60000

#47 - “October 7: Hamas Order to Massacre?” History Speaks. https://historyspeaks.substack.com/p/october-7-hamas-order-to-massacre

#48 - Wendell Steavenson. “The biblical archaeologist finding the victims Hamas burned.” 1843 Magazine. https://www.economist.com/1843/2023/11/05/the-biblical-archaeologist-finding-the-victims-hamas-burned

#49 - John Spencer. “Opinion: I’m an expert in urban warfare. Israel is upholding the laws of war.” CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/07/opinions/israel-hamas-gaza-not-war-crimes-spencer/index.html

#50 - Adam Roberts. “Lives and Statistics: Are 90% of War Victims Civilians?” https://gwern.net/doc/politics/2010-roberts.pdf

#51 - Susannah George, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Maggie Michael, Lori Hinnant. “Mosul is a graveyard: Final IS battle kills 9,000 civilians.” AP News. https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-only-on-ap-islamic-state-group-bbea7094fb954838a2fdc11278d65460

#52 - “Gaza: Findings on October 17 al-Ahli Hospital Explosion.” Human Rights Watch. https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/11/26/gaza-findings-october-17-al-ahli-hospital-explosion

#53 - “Israeli Disinformation: Al-Ahli Hospital.” Forensic Architecture. https://forensic-architecture.org/investigation/israeli-disinformation-al-ahli-hospital

#54 - Jeff Cercone. “Explaining a deleted X post that said Israel is responsible for Gaza hospital strike.” Politifact. https://www.politifact.com/article/2023/oct/19/explaining-a-deleted-x-post-that-said-israel-is-re/

#55 - “Live From The Table Podcast: Norman Finkelstein & Eli Lake Debate - Israel Hamas Debate.” Comedy Cellar USA. https://www.youtube.com/live/Zzjicdi3O0o?feature=shared&t=1828

#56 - Beyond Now. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@beyondnow

#57 - Alastair Lamb. “Kashmir : a disputed legacy, 1846-1990.” https://archive.org/details/kashmirdisputedl0000lamb/

#57 - “Palestinian Territories.” World Bank. https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/65cf93926fdb3ea23b72f277fc249a72-0500042021/related/mpo-pse.pdf

#59 - “GDP Per Capita.” World Bank. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.CD?locations=1A&most_recent_value_desc=true

#60 - Sara Roy. “Unsilencing Gaza.” JSTOR. https://www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctv1q6bmwn

#61 - Benny Morris. “Israel's border wars, 1949-1956 : Arab infiltration, Israeli retaliation, and the countdown to the Suez War.” https://archive.org/details/israelsborderwar0000morr/

#62 - “Israel: Ariel Sharon’s Troubling Legacy.” Human Rights Watch. https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/01/11/israel-ariel-sharons-troubling-legacy

#63 - Ari Shavit. “Top PM Aide: Gaza Plan Aims to Freeze the Peace Process.” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/2004-10-06/ty-article/top-pm-aide-gaza-plan-aims-to-freeze-the-peace-process/0000017f-e56c-dea7-adff-f5ff1fc40000

#64 - “Peel Commission Full Report (1937).” Economic Cooperation Foundation. https://ecf.org.il/media_items/290

#65 - Benny Morris. “Righteous Victims.” https://archive.org/details/righteousvictims0000morr/

#66 - “How Zionism has evolved from a project to an ideology.” The Economist. https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2023/04/27/how-zionism-has-evolved-from-a-project-to-an-ideology

#67 - Barak Ravid. “Jordan condemns far-right Israeli minister over "Greater Israel" map.” AXIOS. https://www.axios.com/2023/03/20/bezalel-smotrich-jordan-greater-israel-map-palestinians

#68 - Gene Epstein. "What's the Root Cause of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?” Reason. https://reason.com/podcast/2024/03/01/whats-the-root-cause-of-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/

#69 - Sir John Woodhead. “Palestine Partition Commission (Woodhead Commission) Report 1938.” https://archive.org/details/WoodheadCommission

#70 - James Gannon. “Military occupations in the age of self-determination : the history neocons neglected.” https://archive.org/details/militaryoccupati0000gann/

#71 - Joseph (Jake) Klein. “This Chanukah, Celebrate Christmas Instead.” The Black Sheep. https://www.wetheblacksheep.com/p/this-chanukah-celebrate-christmas

#72 - “Ben Gvir responds to Bennett: Fine, I’ll take down Baruch Goldstein’s picture.” Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/ben-gvir-responds-to-bennett-fine-ill-take-down-baruch-goldsteins-picture/

#73 - Michal Ben-Gal, Tucker Reals. “Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu.” CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-election-2022-today-benjamin-netanyahu-far-right-itamar-ben-gvir/

#74 - Sir Henry McMahon. “McMahon-Hussein Letter.” https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/bc/McMahon–Hussein_Letter_25_October_1915.jpg

#75 - “Report of a Committee Set Up To Consider Certain Correspondence Between Sir Henry McMahon [His Majesty's High Commissioner in Egypt]

And The Sharif of Mecca In 1915 And 1916.” His Majesty’s Stationary Office. http://www.gwpda.org/1916/mcmahon_sharif.html

#76 - Arthur Balfour. “Balfour Declaration.” https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/8e/Balfour_declaration_unmarked.jpg

#77 - Darryl Cooper. “Fear & Loathing in the New Jerusalem: Never Again.” Martyr Made. https://www.martyrmade.com/podcast-parts/6-never-again

#78 - Norman Finkelstein. “Ben-Gurion’s Zionism.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/1987/07/12/books/l-ben-gurion-s-zionism-255687.html

#79 - Muhsin Yusuf. “The Partition of Palestine - An Arab Perspective.” Palestine-Israel Journal of Politics, Economics and Culture. https://pij.org/articles/106

#80 - Tom Suarez. “Israel has never had any intention of honouring either the 1947 Partition Plan or 1967 borders.” Middle East Monitor. https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191010-israel-has-never-had-any-intention-of-honouring-either-the-1947-partition-plan-or-1967-borders/

#81 - Benjamin Glatt. “Comment: Partition Plan was just the first step.” The Jerusalem Post. https://www.jpost.com/christian-news/comment-partition-plan-was-just-the-first-step-515395

#82 - Tom Segev. “1967: Israel, the war, and the year that transformed the Middle East.” https://archive.org/details/196700toms

#83 -David S. Robarge. "CIA Analysis of the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.” CIA. https://web.archive.org/web/20070613112350/https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol49no1/html_files/arab_israeli_war_1.html

#84 - Mark Landler. “Palestinian Authority Open to Gaza Role if U.S. Backs 2-State Solution.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/09/world/middleeast/palestinian-authority-gaza.html

#85 - Mike Hanna, Ben Wedeman, Matthew Chance. “Clinton: 'It's time to close' Mideast deal.” CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2000/WORLD/meast/12/28/mideast.06/

#86 - “United States vetoes Palestinian bid for UN membership.” Le Monde. https://www.lemonde.fr/en/united-states/article/2024/04/19/united-states-vetoes-palestinian-bid-for-un-membership_6668861_133.html

#87 - Isabel Kershner. “Israel’s Push to Expand West Bank, Explained.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/29/world/middleeast/israel-west-bank-settlements-expansion.html

#88 - Adam Rasgon. “Netanyahu Restates Opposition to Two-State Solution, Despite Pressure From Biden.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/21/world/middleeast/netanyahu-biden-israel-palestinian-state.html

#89 - Robert Fisk. “I spoke to Palestinians who still hold the keys to homes they fled decades ago – many are still determined to return.” Independent. https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/palestine-keys-return-home-israel-palestinians-a8398341.html

#90 - Alex Grobman. “Jews and the Land of Israel: Part XIII: Arab Leadership Vigorously Protested the Sale of Land to Jews.” Jewish Press. https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/analysis/jews-and-the-land-of-israel-part-xiii-arab-leadership-vigorously-protested-the-sale-of-land-to-jews/2023/06/04/

#91 - “Acquisition of Land in Palestine.” United Nations. https://www.un.org/unispal/document/auto-insert-208638/

#92 - Sir Walter Shaw. “Report of the Commission on the Palestine Disturbances of August, 1929.” https://balfourproject.org/bp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/shaw-commission-reducedpdf_compressed-1.pdf

#92 - Yuval Ben-Bassat. “Rural Reactions to Zionist Activity in Palestine before and after the Young Turk Revolution of 1908 as Reflected in Petitions to Istanbul.” University of Haifa. https://www.jstor.org/stable/23471075?seq=1

#93 - Steven A. Cook, Bernard Gwertzman. “Cook: Abbas’ Call for Referendum on Two-State Solution Puts Pressure on Hamas and Israel.” Council on Foreign Relations. https://www.cfr.org/interview/cook-abbas-call-referendum-two-state-solution-puts-pressure-hamas-and-israel

#94 - Johnathan Cook. “Papers show Israel spurned major concessions offered by Palestinians.” The National News. https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/papers-show-israel-spurned-major-concessions-offered-by-palestinians-1.376443

#95 - Elliott Abrams. "Corruption in the Palestinian Authority.” Council on Foreign Relations. https://www.cfr.org/blog/corruption-palestinian-authority

#96 - “2006 PLC Elections: Post Elections Survey Results.” Near East Consulting. http://www.neareastconsulting.com/plc2006/blmain.html

#97 - Chris McGreal. “Hamas drops call for destruction of Israel from manifesto.” The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2006/jan/12/israel

#98 - Dan De Luce, Lisa Cavazuti. “Gaza is plagued by poverty, but Hamas has no shortage of cash. Where does it come from?” NBC News. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/gaza-plagued-poverty-hamas-no-shortage-cash-come-rcna121099

#99 - Matthew Mpoke Bigg. “Netanyahu Corruption Trial Resumes, Adding to Israeli Leader’s Challenges.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/04/world/middleeast/netanyahu-corruption-trial.html

#100 - Howard T. Anderson. “Corruption and War: Israel-Hamas Conflict.” International Anti-Corruption Resource Center. https://iacrc.org/in-the-news/corruption-and-war-israel-hamas/

#101 - Barak Ravid. “Israel tells U.S. it will punish Palestinian Authority if ICC issues warrants.” AXIOS. https://www.axios.com/2024/05/01/us-israel-palestinian-authority-icc-arrest-warrant

#102 - Mike Ludwig. “Israel to Punish West Bank After 3 More Countries Recognize Palestinian State.” Truth Out. https://truthout.org/articles/israel-to-punish-west-bank-after-3-more-countries-recognize-palestinian-state/

#103 - Daniel Greenfield. “The myth that Israel/Netanyahu created/funded Hamas.” Jewish News Syndicate. https://www.jns.org/the-myth-that-israel-netanyahu-created-funded-hamas/

#104 - Pine Persico. “Wikipedia Deleted A Quote From Netanyahu About The Need To Strengthen Hamas.” Shakuf. https://shakuf.co.il/45434

#105 - Mehdi Hasan, Dina Sayedahmed. “Blowback: how Israel Went From Helping Create Hamas to Bombing It.” The Intercept. https://theintercept.com/2018/02/19/hamas-israel-palestine-conflict/

#106 - Lahav Harkov. “Netanyahu: Money to Hamas part of strategy to keep Palestinians divided.” The Jerusalem Post. https://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Netanyahu-Money-to-Hamas-part-of-strategy-to-keep-Palestinians-divided-583082

#107 - Haim Ramon. “Against the Wind.” https://www.gefenpublishing.com/product.asp?productid=2936

#108 - Alex Selsky. "The Hamas Rule in Gaza Will Help End the Conflict.” MiDA. https://mida.org.il/2019/05/16/מיטוט-שלטון-החמאס/

#109 - “Alex Selsky.” LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-selsky-455a8332/

#110 - Gidi Weitz. “Another Concept Implodes: Israel Can’t Be Managed by a Criminal Defendant.” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-10-09/ty-article/.premium/another-concept-implodes-israel-cant-be-managed-by-a-criminal-defendant/0000018b-1382-d2fc-a59f-d39b5dbf0000

#111 - “Alex Selsky.” Jewish News Syndicate. https://www.jns.org/writers/alex-selsky/

#112 - Benny Morris. “The birth of the Palestinian refugee problem revisited.” https://archive.org/details/birthofpalestini0000morr_e6e3

#113 - John Kifner. “The P.L.O. And Israel: An End to Two Decades of Rejection?” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/1988/11/15/world/the-plo-and-israel-an-end-to-two-decades-of-rejection.html

#114 - “Hamas again raises the possibility of a 2-state compromise. Israel and its allies aren't convinced.” The Associated Press. https://www.yahoo.com/news/hamas-again-raises-possibility-2-215840969.html

#115 - Ethan Bronner. “Hamas and Syria are ready for peace, Carter says.” New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2008/04/21/world/africa/21iht-carter.4.12199211.html

#116 - Sam Halpern. “One in three in Lebanon favor war with Israel - poll.” The Jerusalem Post. https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-770959

#117 - Mohammed Omer. “Coexistence in Gaza.” The Electronic Intifada. https://electronicintifada.net/content/coexistence-gaza/7232

#118 - Mkhaimar Abusada. “Islam versus Secularism in Palestine: Hamas vs. Fatah.” The Green Political Foundation. https://www.boell.de/en/2010/03/12/islam-versus-secularism-palestine-hamas-vs-fatah

#119 - Laura Dean. “The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: Marxists with a history of global ties.” The World. https://theworld.org/stories/2016/07/30/popular-front-liberation-palestine-marxists-history-global-ties

#120 - Mark R. Cohen. “The ‘Golden Age’ of Jewish-Muslim Relations: Myth and Reality.” Princeton University Press. https://assets.press.princeton.edu/chapters/p10098.pdf

#121 - Michelle U. Campos. “Between "Beloved Ottomania" and "The Land of Israel": The Struggle over Ottomanism and Zionism among Palestine's Sephardi Jews, 1908-13.” JSTOR. https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/3879641.pdf?ab_segments=

#122 - Gideon Allon. “‘No doubt’ Netanyahu preventing hostage deal, charges ex-spokesman of Families Forum.” Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/no-doubt-netanyahu-preventing-hostage-deal-charges-ex-spokesman-of-families-forum/

#123 - “Jews in Islamic Countries: Egypt.” Jewish Virtual Library. https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-of-egypt

#124 - Roger Friedland. “To Rule Jerusalem.” https://archive.org/details/torulejerusalem0000frie

#125 - “Algeria." World Jewish Congress. https://www.worldjewishcongress.org/en/about/communities/DZ

#126 - Joseph Massad. “Palestinians, Egyptian Jews and propaganda.” Al Jazeera. https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2013/1/7/palestinians-egyptian-jews-and-propaganda/

#127 - Michael Fischbach. “Israel’s Appropriation of Palestinian Property.” Interactive Encyclopedia of The Palestine Question. https://www.palquest.org/en/highlight/14374/israel’s-appropriation-palestinian-property

#128 - “History of the Jewish community in Bulgaria.” Shalom. https://www.shalom.bg/en/about-us/history-of-the-jewish-community-in-bulgaria/

#129 - Rachel Simon. “Jewish Defense in Libya.” Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. https://jcpa.org/article/jewish-defense-in-libya/

#130 - Julia Magnet. “The terror behind Iraq's Jewish exodus.” The Telegraph. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/iraq/1427687/The-terror-behind-Iraqs-Jewish-exodus.html

#131 - “Avi Shlaim says he has 'proof of Zionist involvement' in 1950s attack on Iraqi Jews.” Middle East Eye. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/avi-shlaim-proof-israel-zionist-involvement-iraq-jews-attacks

#132 - “Israel honors 9 Egyptian spies.” Reuters. https://www.ynetnews.com/Ext/Comp/ArticleLayout/CdaArticlePrintPreview/1,2506,L-3065838,00.html

#133 - Bernard Lewis. “The Jews of Islam: Updated Edition.” JSTOR. https://www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctt6wq0nq

#134 - Miriam Berger. "Israel’s hugely controversial “nation-state” law, explained.” Vox. https://www.vox.com/world/2018/7/31/17623978/israel-jewish-nation-state-law-bill-explained-apartheid-netanyahu-democracy

#135 - Adam Zeidan. “Basic Law.” Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/topic/basic-law-Israel

#136 - Eli Lake. "Giving Up on the Good-Enough War.” Commentary. https://www.commentary.org/articles/eli-lake/america-afghanistan-good-enough-war/

#137 - Eli Lake. "The Iraq War, 20 Years Later.” Commentary. https://www.commentary.org/articles/eli-lake/iraq-freer-than-20-years-ago/

#138 - “Eli Lake.” Militarist Monitor. https://militarist-monitor.org/profile/eli-lake/

#139 - Ronit Marzan. “The Iraq War, 20 Years Later.” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/2022-12-20/ty-article-opinion/.premium/the-palestinians-want-marwan-barghouti-as-president/00000185-3128-dd84-af9d-7dfaa6e70000

#140 - Rachel Fink. “Who Is Marwan Barghouti – Jailed Terrorist or Palestinian Mandela? And Why Does Hamas Want Him Released?” Haaretz. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-02-05/ty-article-magazine/.premium/who-is-marwan-barghouti-jailed-terrorist-or-palestinian-mandela/0000018d-794b-dd6e-a98d-fd6b6b8e0000

#141 - Jo-Ann Mort. “Who Is Marwan Barghouti, and Why Is He Israel’s Most Important Prisoner?” New Republic. https://newrepublic.com/article/178527/marwan-barghouti-israel-important-prisoner

#142 - Marwan Barghouti. “Want Security? End the Occupation.” Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/opinions/2002/01/16/want-security-end-the-occupation/6d95b7aa-48bd-43e8-9698-e35331460ffb/

#143 - Simon Foreman. “Palestine: The trial of Mr. Marwan Barghouti.” Inter-Parliamentary Union. http://archive.ipu.org/hr-e/174/report.htm

#144 - Julia Frankel. “Hamas demands Israel release Marwan Barghouti, a man some Palestinians see as their Nelson Mandela.” AP News. https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-hamas-marwan-barghouti-ceasefire-deal-fb3152db0cc4d37683a2019017e34bc1

#145 - Eli Lake. “A Brief History of the ‘AsAJew’.” Commentary. https://www.commentary.org/articles/eli-lake/asajew-brief-history/

#146 - Chas W. Freeman, Jr. ”Hasbara and the Control of Narrative as an Element of Strategy.” Middle East Policy Council. https://mepc.org/speeches/hasbara-and-control-narrative-element-strategy/

#147 - Eli Lake. "Ep. 90: Notes From the Jewish Underground.” The Re-Education with Eli Lake. https://nebulouspodcasts.com/shows/reeducation-eli-lake/episodes/ep.-90:-notes-from-the-jewish-underground

#148 - History Speaks. “I believe (as the British who investigated the massacre concluded) that many women were raped at Deir Yassin…” X. https://x.com/History__Speaks/status/1798068464013414576

#149 - “IDF airs interrogation clips of terrorist father and son confessing to rape on Oct. 7.” Times of Israel. https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-airs-interrogation-clips-of-terrorist-father-and-son-confessing-to-rape-on-oct-7/