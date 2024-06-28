The Answer | Black Sheep Fiction
"I’m afraid I’ll end up like you—obsessed with making up nonsensical equations to justify an outcome I can’t prove."
This column is usually reserved for Black Sheep Poetry, but today’s weekly reflection along the lonely road away from collective chaos comes from a short story. Standing tall in a culture pushing us to make our individuality second to the group doesn’t just require intellectual strength, but emotional fortitude.
