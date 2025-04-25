The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
4

Watching Zionism Wreck The Anti-Woke Movement | Live with Lee Fang & Leighton Woodhouse

The Black Sheep's Joseph (Jake) Klein interviewed by Lee Fang and Leighton Woodhouse
Joseph (Jake) Klein's avatar
Lee Fang's avatar
Leighton Woodhouse's avatar
Joseph (Jake) Klein
,
Lee Fang
, and
Leighton Woodhouse
Apr 25, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of appearing on Lee Fang and Leighton Woodhouse’s livestream. I’ve long admired Lee and Leighton, who like myself, are veterans of the anti-woke movement who have since become frustrated by the hypocrisy of our former colleagues who once claimed to be principled advocates for free speech, yet now support the Trump administration’s crackdown against speech critical of Israel, and once claimed to be principled opponents of identity politics, yet now embrace Jewish identity politics.

This was a fun one! In our conversation, we covered:

  • My ideological journey to libertarianism, atheism, and anti-Zionism.

  • The selective application of anti-identity politics rhetoric by figures who defend Israel’s ethnonationalism.

  • How the American far-Left has damaged the Palestinian cause.

  • The failure of many libertarians to uphold libertarian philosophy in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • How the weaponization of false allegations of antisemitism parallels the weaponization of allegations of racism by Black Lives Matter.

  • The collapse of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR).

  • The historical and religious roots of Jewish separatism.

  • Strategies for fostering empathy and common humanity in a polarized debate.

Lee Fang is an investigative journalist known for his in-depth reporting on how organized interest groups and ideological systems shape public policy. His work has appeared in The Intercept, The Nation, and The Guardian, among other outlets. Now publishing primarily on Substack, he aims to deliver independent, nonpartisan journalism that goes beyond tribal narratives through original reporting and sharp analysis. Lee has built a reputation for his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Leighton Woodhouse is a journalist and an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker. He has written for numerous publications, including The Intercept, The New Republic, The Nation, Vice News, The Free Press, UnHerd, Real Clear Investigations, Tablet, and The Spectator. He has produced dozens of short documentary videos for The Intercept, The Washington Post, PBS Frontline and other outlets, and directed two feature documentary films, one of which was nominated for an Emmy Award. He has a Masters Degree in Sociology from UC Berkeley.

Share

Not a paid subscriber yet? If you appreciate The Black Sheep’s mission & want to see us grow, your paid subscription is the best way to support us.

You Can’t Be Anti-Identity Politics And Pro-Zionism. My Former Colleagues Are Hypocrites.

Joseph (Jake) Klein
·
Jan 16
You Can’t Be Anti-Identity Politics And Pro-Zionism. My Former Colleagues Are Hypocrites.

I dedicated my career to opposing identity politics, but my former allies are now threatening our cause.

Read full story

Is Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Legal? | The Black Sheep LIVE w/ Jenin Younes

Joseph (Jake) Klein, Jenin Younes, and Salomé Sibonex
·
Mar 20
Is Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Legal? | The Black Sheep LIVE w/ Jenin Younes

What will happen next to today's most famous black sheep?

Read full story

I Changed My Mind On Zionism—Thanks To Both The Irrational Left And Right

Salomé Sibonex
·
April 30, 2024
I Changed My Mind On Zionism—Thanks To Both The Irrational Left And Right

The truth isn’t found by running in the opposite direction of what you denounce. More often than not, you’ll just reach a converse but equally flawed position as your opponent.

Read full story
© 2025 The Black Sheep
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture