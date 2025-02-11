I know you’re far past knowing what makes woke leftism and identity politics destructive, but how do you talk about these issues?

When you’re the black sheep, you end up in positions where everyone around you is clinging to a belief that you feel strongly about challenging: it can be a recipe for disaster.

It’s not enough to know an idea is bad—you have to present the better alternative vision this bad idea is blocking and do so without making people too defensive.

In my recent conversation with Melody Rachel, I make the best argument I can against woke leftism by explaining how it contradicts the classical liberal values many people mistakenly assume it supports, such as equality. I also give my approach to sharing unpopular truths without turning people against me.

Some other points we cover are:

02:36 - When Did Your Political Shift Happen?

04:52 - Black Lives Matter

14:33 - What Makes Bad Ideas So Popular?

19:42 - Speaking Out

23:16 - Did Black Lives Matter Do More Harm Than Good?

27:20 - How To Combat Racism?

30:34 - Identity Politics

35:23 - Group Identity and Individualism

40:48 - Fostering Conversation

53:11 - Has Wokeness Peaked?

59:05 - Finding Your Voice

Leave some advice for other black sheep: remember a time when you persuaded someone to change their mind, even just a little bit. What made you so persuasive?