To live in the Information Age is to be bombarded with provocation, both organic and manufactured. These short musings are offered as an encouragement to become more observant of your own reactions when confronted with situations, events, or perspectives which elicit pathos.

Curiosity is the only emotion that isn't derived from an investment in some settled narrative about how the world works.

Dogmatism is when the act of questioning the doctrine is itself a transgression against the doctrine.

One habit anyone can practice to neutralize factionalism and partisan thinking: Defend your enemies when they are unjustly attacked.

Trying to change minds is a poor strategy for winning elections, but fixation on getting out the vote is a poor strategy for maintaining a culture that still respects elections.

Checks and balances are obstructionism to those who would rule unobstructed.

The party that wins loses the opportunity to reform itself.

Affirming human value on the basis of race is just as fallacious as denying it on the basis of race.

Only half of slavery is subservience; the worse half is dependency.

“We as a society have decided…” really means “Some people have taken it upon themselves to tell everyone else…”.

People who are unwilling to let incorrect information be forwarded in service of their interests find their influence magnified.

The transformative power of conversation is greatly underestimated and undervalued. If I could trade my right to vote for one in-depth, good-faith conversation per year with a person of opposing perspectives it would do more good for the culture and improve me more as a person.

Those who want to test their conclusions through challenging conversation are kindred spirits across creeds; those who want to terminate discussion to protect some committed narrative can only find allies within an ideological cloister.

The best reply when told some questionable idea “isn’t up for debate”: “Reasonable people will have this important conversation whether you’re a part of it or not.”

Conversation is a rope bridge. Each side has to stand on their respective embankment and hold up one end. The greater the ideological chasm it spans, the more effort is required to keep it taut and passable.