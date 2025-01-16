Beauty was never just beauty; it was always our connection to the sacred, transcendent, inspiring, and uplifting. It's no surprise that a culture attacked by relativism and critical theory-based thinkers has divorced us from the universal, healing role beauty plays in human life. Ask the average young person about beauty and they'll likely tell you it's an "oppressive standard" or that it's entirely subjective. If that's your view of beauty, how could it be anything but an afterthought—or worse?

And yet ask that same young person what they think about the world around them and they'll likely tell you it's also oppressive, depressive, or generally negative. A person who lacks a thoughtful relationship to beauty is doomed to live in an ugly world.

There are plenty of other reasons for why people are increasingly anxious, cynical, and resentful today, but in this livestream I'm discussing the one, blatantly obvious and ugly reason that rarely gets discussed: our modern conception of beauty. We've lost touch with a long, rich history of thinkers who tried showing us the vital role beauty plays both in our individual lives and our society. Plato and Aristotle discussed beauty as an objective reality that could lead us to truth. Roger Scruton argued that understanding beauty was necessary for a culture to flourish.

It's easy to look at our society and be struck by the ugliness of it all (we recently published an essay explaining this phenomenon). Rather than just note how ugly things have become, we need to revive the aesthetic wisdom and traditions that can replace the ugly with the beautiful.

Join me in that revival in my livestream, where I discussed:

Why beauty is more objective than subjective

How beauty exists in more than just art and visuals

Why "oppressive beauty standards" don't exist

How both the Right and Left attack beauty to better control people

What happens to a culture that doesn't understand beauty

Living a life that honors beauty

Share

I’ll be live-streaming multiple times a week to keep you in the loop on all things black sheep, from highlighting examples of groupthink to musings on how to live a freer life. You can join my livestreams on YouTube, Rumble, Instagram, and X, generally every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday evening. Your questions and comments are encouraged, so participate on whatever platform works best for you!