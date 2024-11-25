In today’s show, I discussed a new study that proves what we already suspected: Americans are becoming more conformist.

This huge study collected data over 20 years that revealed a trend toward self-censorship, unwillingness to defend one’s beliefs in public, and concern for the opinions of others. In other words, it’s the kind of environment where black sheep are tolerated less but needed more.

I’ll be live-streaming multiple times a week to keep you in the loop on all things black sheep, from highlighting examples of groupthink to musings on how to live a freer life. These live-streams will let us enjoy what makes us black sheep; they’ll be a place to discuss big ideas without the tribalism and drama.

You can join my live-streams on YouTube, Instagram, and X, generally every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:30 PM EST. Your questions and comments are encouraged, so participate on whatever platform works best for you!

