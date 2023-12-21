As a black sheep, you probably often feel herd-less. When you’re more interested in pursuing your curiosity than appeasing a group, you’ll often find yourself feeling like you have no group. This experience is more common than it seems. In our new show, HERD-LESS with Salomé (produced in partnership with Revolution of One), Salomé has conversations with other black sheep who’ve found their way out of collective dysfunction and into successful individuality.