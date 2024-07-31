DOCUMENTARY: Who Were DC's Anti-Netanyahu Protestors?
Before riots broke out, I interviewed the protestors.
On July 24th, 2024, thousands of Americans gathered around the Capitol building in Washington, DC to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.
These protests were widely covered by American media and ended with a group of protestors getting pepper sprayed and tear gassed shortly before they burned an American flag and vandalized public property.
But before any of that happened, I traveled down to the protests to find out what kind of people made up the protest movement. I spoke with a wide range of protestors, including an avowed socialist, rabbi, Islamist, anti-Islamist, moderate Muslim proselytizer, ex-evangelical Christian, doctor, and even a Holocaust survivor.
What did I learn? The entire truth can never be captured in a simple narrative. Acting effectively requires being able to see and understand reality’s complexity. Even the most publicly radical and anti-peace protestor I interviewed, the Islamist, wasn’t directing his extremism in exactly the direction you might expect.
Narratives that entirely dismiss movements as comprised of violent extremists seek to defeat them and their cause. If your goal is winning at all costs, that strategy might make sense. But if your goal is finding peace with your opponents, agree or disagree, you need to understand where they’re coming from. The conflict between Zionists and Palestinians has been raging for a century, and neither side can obtain a total victory against the other without a genocide. For the majority of Palestinians, Israelis, and the rest of us who would prefer to avoid that, we must seek out the complex truth and avoid the simple narratives of those who seek annihilation of “the other.”
Nonetheless, I was genuinely concerned by much of the radicalism I saw. I worry that many protestors were there for the wrong reason, knowing few details about the Palestinians’ situation, but holding a messianic view of a world free of Western imperialism, and joining the protest for the same reasons religious people attend church. In this leftist religion, the vandals were the faith’s zealots: more extreme than their co-religionists, but proving the danger that lies within its doctrine. That’s a societal problem that urgently needs solving, and it’s completely independent of anything to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Such a great documentary Jake! You do a great job of showing the incredible array of diversity of views and perspectives within the Pro-Palestinian Movement in the United States! The mainstream media loves to oversimplify and misrepresent everything and everyone. That’s because being divisive and sensationalistic brings in the ratings and the moolah. The interviews you did with a variety of protesters were fascinating. My favorite would definitely be the director of the American Branch of the Combatants for Peace. An organization I’ve long supported. Her personal story of how she went from a staunchly Pro-Israel Evangelical Christian who didn’t even know there was such a thing as a Palestinian to being an advocate for peace between both peoples was remarkable! I would definitely agree with you that some of those folks were there for the wrong reasons. What does ending “American imperialism” or "western imperialism” have to do with the Palestinian cause? The prescience of the Jihadists also did not help matters. Your monologue at the end was 100% on-point! The extremists made everyone else in attendance look bad and those there with other agendas in mind undermine the cause and are hindrance to any sort of positive change for the Palestinian people. I think the Pro-Palestinian Movement needs to become more centralized with a clear leadership structure with a common set of goals and values and keep those out of the movement who hurt or distract from the goal of Palestinian liberation. Jihadists and antisemites in particular should be forbidden from being part of the movement. If anyone here would like to become connected with organizations fighting for peace for Israelis and Palestinians here are a few I support:
• Americans Friends of Combatants for Peace
• Ultimate Peace
• Alliance for Middle East Peace
• Peace Now
• American Friends of the Parents Circle-Families Forum
I’d also highly recommend the documentaries “Hope in the Holy Land” & “Disturbing the Peace.”
Thank you, Jake for shedding light once more on this complex situation. I enjoyed the testimonies of the people you interviewed. There were so many intricacies to the protest that have never been explored and explained the way you did in your interviews. Great job!👏