“For the greater good.” “Do your part.” “Think of others.” “Don’t be selfish.”

Subtle and sweet-sounding, these mantras are the tools of a conformist culture that subdues individuals who threaten the collective. We saw what hides under such sugarcoating during the pandemic, when running your small business was called selfish, and contradicting the media was called spreading misinformation. Within less than a year, suspecting the coronavirus originated from a coronavirus research lab near the outbreak center went from “misinformation” to mainstream news. Still pending: the acknowledgment of this failure, and of those who were right.

The pandemic fundamentally changed our culture; while many people conformed to every narrative pushed on them, others found their spines and drew a line in the sand.

Some of us realized we’d rather face the backlash from going our own way to pursue what’s true than follow the popular path off a cliff.

Maybe instead of the pandemic, you felt your mind twist in…