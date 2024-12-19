When a group turns on its own members, there's a lot more at play than just bad behavior. What we now call cancel culture often includes a unique form of collective punishment: the black sheep effect. Researchers coined this term after an experiment that revealed the harshest punishment for non-conformity isn't given to those outside a group, but those from within who question it.

In this show, we'll discuss:

The experiment that discovered the Black Sheep Effect

What it means when a group demonizes non-conformity

My experience with the black sheep effect

How to look for the black sheep effect in your life

