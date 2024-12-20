What if things are better than you think?

My Weekly Whitepill series rounds up the good news we're missing and explains how it counters the doom-and-gloom narratives many people have today. Humans have an innate tendency to over-weigh negativity—it's called the negativity bias. Now that we can be notified of bad news at any time and place via our phones, our negativity bias is running rampant. While it helped us survive by being sensitive to potential threats, our negativity bias can also make us irrational and prone to creating new problems because we can't recognize a good thing when we have it. Think of my show as your weekly perspective-tune-up.

Today I discuss:

How plastic-eating insects could combat pollution.

The first birth of the endangered eastern mountain bongo calf in 10 years.

A breakthrough in cancer treatment and a sharp decline in cancer deaths.

Thousands of Pakistani children reunited with their families.

A twice-homeless man becomes a multi-millionaire.

