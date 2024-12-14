What if things are better than you think? There's good news happening almost every day, yet we spend vastly more time fixated on the bad news. While bad news is bad, humans also have a negativity bias: an innate proclivity to fixate and over-value negative things. While this has helped us survive by being sensitive to potential threats, it can also make us irrational and prone to creating new problems because we can't recognize a good thing when we have it.

So I'm rounding up stories of good news and explaining how they counter the doom-and-gloom narratives many people have today.

Share

I’ll be live-streaming multiple times a week to keep you in the loop on all things black sheep, from highlighting examples of groupthink to musings on how to live a freer life. You can join my livestreams on YouTube, Instagram, and X, generally every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday evening. Your questions and comments are encouraged, so participate on whatever platform works best for you!

Stories Discussed

Conservationists have successfully restored tiger populations in Russia after 50-year absence

Hawaiian crow that went extinct in the wild decades ago released on Maui

World’s largest coral discovered in Pacific near Solomon Islands

Starbucks launches new Green Planet® biodegradable, plant-based straws in Japan

Paralysed patients able to walk short distances after having electrodes implanted in their brains

Woman Receives World's First Robotic Double-Lung Transplant

AI used to predict COPD flare ups from urine samples

Stephen Knight, who provides foster homes for dogs while their owners seek addiction treatment, is CNN’s Hero of the Year

Baby rhino recovers under knitting group's blanket

GivingTuesday Estimates $3.6B Was Donated This Year, an Increase From 2023