The moral norms we've long taken for granted have been uprooted in the social media era.

Luigi Mangione, the presumed murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, fits every definition of a "terrorist." The amount of sympathy—and even celebration—that this act of terror has inspired begs the question: can terrorism ever be justified?

Salomé Sibonex and Joseph (Jake) Klein discuss this complex question.

Tune in for a discussion of:

What conditions, if any, could justify terrorism?

The psychology behind savoring the death of perceived political opponents

What extrajudicial killings mean for a classical liberal society

The missing nuance between understanding terrorism and celebrating it

