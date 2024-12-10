New research shows that extremely progressive people are the least likely to help someone in need from an opposing political group. It's not just ironic the political ideology which most presents itself as compassionate fails to be compassionate—it reveals the problem with outsourcing our values to a political identity.

The more that political identities become symbols for showing off our morality, the less effort goes into showing off our morality by acting on it. This study confirms the importance of not tying our identity to a political ideology instead of defining ourselves as individuals and by the values we pursue.

In today’s livestream we'll:

Review the study and its findings

Contrast political identities and individualism

My personal experience making this mistake as an ex-leftist

Think-through choosing and living by values

Share

I’ll be live-streaming multiple times a week to keep you in the loop on all things black sheep, from highlighting examples of groupthink to musings on how to live a freer life. You can join my livestreams on YouTube, Instagram, and X, generally every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday evening. Your questions and comments are encouraged, so participate on whatever platform works best for you!