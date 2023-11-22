As a black sheep, you probably often feel herd-less. When you’re more interested in pursuing your curiosity than appeasing a group, you’ll often find yourself feeling like you have no group. This experience is more common than it seems. In our new show HERD-LESS with Salomé, produced in partnership with Revolution of One, Salomé has conversations with other black sheep who’ve found their way out of collective dysfunction and into successful individuality.

We’re thrilled to share with you our very first episode, “Uncensored & Unbothered” featuring guests Ayishat Akanbi and Africa Brooke.