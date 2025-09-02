The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

Jeffrey Peoples
7h

“I was different, however. I’m not entirely sure why—some have suggested to me I may be mildly autistic—but I have a need for logical consistency; its absence gnaws at me, and I find it difficult to let it go.”

You aren’t “mildly autistic”, you are mildly Vulcan bro. The love of logical consistency is not something people should “let go,” it is something that should be cultivated. Among most societies, there is a horrible deficiency. 🖖🏽

I think this was an excellent article for the most part. But I have one major (minor?) dispute: the definitional change of anti Semitism began very early on among Zionists to encompass more than what it originally was. Originally, anti Semitism was specifically racial hatred toward Jews based on Jews being an imagined race, hence the word “Semitism”. And heavy negative connotation of anti Semitism is precisely because of the horrors that mythology brought in the Nazi adoption of it. To expand it beyond that is a political act that functions to protect not just Israel from criticism, but Judaism. Judaism though deserves to be disparaged and denounced. If no space is given to disparage Judaism culturally, the racists will lead it. Anti Semitism *should not* be used to mean disparagement of Judaism or of Jews based on their religion. Religion is a choice; it is a valid object of disparagement. The history of the invention of the term “anti Semitism” should be preserved in its usage. It would be the Vulcan thing to do.

Noah Otte
5h

While I would vehemently disagree with this article, I applaud you Jake for well-written and well-argued piece! 👏👏👏

