On September 7th, my Black Sheep co-founder Salomé Sibonex gave the opening speech at the Austin, Texas stop on Richard Dawkins’ current international speaking tour—his final tour before retirement. On September 14th, I did the same in Washington, D.C., where Richard was interviewed by author and economist Steven Levitt.

My speech builds on my recent article here at The Black Sheep—where I explained the power our cultural narratives hold and the need to revise them—as well as two prior essays of mine published at Reality’s Last Stand on the need for more atheism within the political Right.

We’ll be releasing videos of both our speeches once we have them, but here’s a transcript of mine for our Black Sheep readers in the meantime.

— Joseph (Jake) Klein