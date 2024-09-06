The Danger of The Simple Story: What Martyr Made’s Critics Are Getting Wrong
There is good in the bad, and there is bad in the good. Ignore this truth at your peril.
It’s often those who seek to protect a culture who end up eroding it. In the wake of a surprisingly immense controversy over the legacy of a long-dead British Prime Minister, I worry I’m watching those who fervently wish to protect Western classical liberalism unknowingly contribute to its downfall.
Human civilization is constructed around stories. The stories we share unite a society by orienting us toward the same values and goals, in the process increasing trust, cooperation, and harmony. As many before me have noted, this is the fundamental utility of religion. The divine ties between pharaohs and the gods inspired the building of the Pyramids, one of the greatest engineering and construction challenges in history. The story of Jesus enabled Christendom to cooperate in building a European civilization more technologically advanced than anywhere else on earth. Due to the story of Mohammed, civilization could even expand from the harsh conditions of the Arabian desert.
But this phenomenon is not uniquely “religious” (as in requiring supernatural beliefs), nor should it be mistaken as uniquely orienting groups towards values and goals that are good. The Nazi story of the biological superiority of the Germanic people united an army into committing genocide. The Marxist story of the bourgeoisie stealing “surplus value” united a revolutionary movement into creating a murderous dictatorship of the proletariat.
Such false stories can enable group cooperation toward shared values and goals just as much as a true one, often to our world’s detriment, but only for so long as the story is believed. A problem for such society-binding stories—religious or secular—arises if and when they’re shown to be untrue. As I’ve written about previously, this is what has led to the decline of traditional religions in the wake of the scientific revolution.
The decline of a uniting story is not a casual matter. A society no longer bound in shared purpose is one that can collapse into internal distrust, hostility, chaos, and even civil war. This is what conservatives are trying to sound the alarm about when they warn of multiculturalism leading to the decline of the West. Yet, what has been done in the name of keeping a failing story alive can often be even worse. It looks like book burnings, police states, and the murder of heretics and apostates.
There is another route that can rescue what is valuable from a failing story: revision. This is the Church reinterpreting the Bible to mesh with the reality of evolution and the age of the earth. It’s the United States’ purpose shifting to include protecting rights for residents beyond landowning white males. It’s China recognizing that markets can be a part of their “people’s republic.” These revisions, in my view, have not gone nearly far enough, yet they’ve staved off the total collapse that would have otherwise come to the societies built upon these stories.
However, for fundamentalists, revision is no answer—to them, it’s either identical to collapse or a slippery slope that will inevitably lead to it. Fundamentalism isn’t always entirely wrong. There have been no shortage of times in history when the baby has been thrown out and the bathwater remains. This is French Monarchists who feared a collapse of order seeing The Reign of Terror occur. It’s left-leaning religious organizations entirely collapsing to the woke faith. But the instinct toward fundamentalism must be subject to rationality, and narrow in its focus of preservation, or else it looks more like the stereotypes commonly associated with the term: the Westboro Baptist Church, the Khmer Rouge, ISIS.
Fundamentalists cannot coexist with revisionists; they must defeat both revisionists and non-believers, or they will be defeated themselves.
This context is important for understanding the landmine that history podcaster Darryl Cooper (aka Martyr Made) stepped on by challenging the consensus view of Winston Churchill as a hero of WWII. The controversy took Twitter/X by storm, leading Elon Must to delete a tweet endorsing Cooper and issue a new one doing the precise opposite, and sparking four separate rebuttals published by The Free Press alone. Cooper has been called “Hitler-Loving,” an odd accusation against someone who recounted an extraordinarily moving and powerfully anti-Nazi history of the Holocaust (or perhaps not so odd, given Cooper’s popular and well-balanced but mildly pro-Palestinian podcast on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and how many leading Israel-supporters attack those not 100% aligned with their views). To bolster these ungenerous accusations, old deleted tweets from Cooper have widely circulated, tweets he’s long since explained and apologized for. Thankfully, this cancellation attempt has not worked, as Cooper’s audience has grown exponentially in a matter of days.
The story of WWII that we grow up with—one of the unambiguously good Allies defeating the unambiguously evil Axis—has been extraordinarily powerful in its simplicity. At a level that even a child can understand, it has united Westerners in the belief that our civilization defends positive values on the world stage and aligns us in acting upon those values both domestically and internationally.
Let me be clear: I agree that this is a vitally important story and that the Axis powers were evil. This is personal to me. I grew up in a Jewish community where many of my friends were the descendants of Holocaust survivors. I visited a number of the camps (including Auschwitz) with these friends and heard the stories of their grandparent’s and great-grandparent’s endurance, and I’ve spoken with a handful of Holocaust survivors themselves (most recently, here). I also don’t hold any particularly strong sentiments about Churchill; my knowledge of him barely exceeds the standard narrative we all learned in high school.
But what I do know is that some stories are too simple for their own good, and fundamentalists endanger our society when they dig in against any revision that threatens that simplicity.
I’m not nearly qualified to speak to the truth of any alleged sins of the Allies, but I’m certain that a reflexive, fundamentalist inability to entertain the possible reality of these sins endangers the Western classically liberal order I believe in far more than the original critique.
The nature of evil is not as it’s often depicted in myth. While psychopaths are real, the worst evil generally comes from those who believe themselves to be doing good. Evil people rarely cackle and advise you to embrace your hatred like Emperor Palpatine. Like impressionism in art, in myth, such simplicity is useful for its ability to direct its audience toward deeper meaning. Lucas’s fictional Palpatine was well suited for depicting the danger of the pursuit of power over all else, but one shouldn’t confuse fiction with the real world. When reality becomes mythologized, as in the case of WWII (or when myth is believed to be real, as in the case of religion), this simplicity becomes a double-edged sword: it can teach its lesson as well or better than any fictional myth only up until the point it is no longer believed to be true.
I’ve long been concerned that the dedication to painting Hitler and the Axis as cartoonish, Palpatine-esque villains would backfire. This isn’t because they’re not evil, but because it has left our society confused as to what real evil looks like, and made it more difficult for people to recognize actually existing villains. And perhaps now more than ever, in a time of deep distrust toward traditional sources of information, people noticing perceived cracks in the standard narrative of WWII are pendulum-swinging away from the classical liberal perspective into neo-Nazism. Leveraging this reaction is the explicit goal of white nationalists like Andrew Torba, who have relished the discourse around Cooper’s statements.
But that pendulum swing will not happen and cannot be leveraged by today’s villains if revisionists can overcome fundamentalist opposition and protect what matters about the WWII story while allowing for the complexity that’s inherent to reality. True or false, it shouldn’t matter to the endurance of the overall narrative if the Allies potentially did bad things during WWII, or even if Western involvement in the war unintentionally ended up making things worse for the groups that the Axis persecuted. None of this ought to take away from the fact that the Axis committed enormous atrocities, which they did because they held an ideology that promoted hatred and division, and it’s Western classical liberalism that provides the alternative to such evil—even if we’ve erred in living by it or practicing it effectively, including while fighting the Axis.
The icon of the Yin-Yang is meant to remind us of an important truth about the complexity of the world. There is good in the bad, and there is bad in the good. If you see the world simplistically and refuse to reckon with this truth, then you risk losing everything you seek to protect.
If you value thought-provoking and truth-seeking content—even if it’s unpopular—become a subscriber. Help build The Black Sheep.
Thats not even to mention the deportations of the Greeks, Kalmyks, Turks, Crimean Tatars, Balkars, Chechens, Finns, and Ingush, the mass rapes of German, Austrian and Polish women, murdering civilians, the pillaging, the oppression of the peoples of countries they conquered and occupied, torture of Ukrainian POWs, multiple other massacres they committed, and the largest mass expulsion of a people in history with the millions of ethnic Germans they forced out of Eastern and Central Europe and that's just the tip of the iceberg! American, British, French, and Soviet soldiers committed atrocities in occupied Germany after the war. Last but not least, I would mention the April 29, 1945, Dachau liberation reprisals in which American soldiers and former Dachau prisoners killed 50 SS personnel and Kapos. On the other side of the coin, the Nazi regime in Germany and the Fascist regime in Italy were very popular as they turned around the economies of their respective countries during the worldwide Great Depression of the 1930s. This is how Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini were able to accrue such a zealous following. How were Hitler and the Third Reich able to gain such broad public support? Not with antisemitism, political parties in Germany that were solely just about Jew hatred got a very small percentage of the vote. Furthermore, Jews were two percent of the German population. Most Germans had never met a Jew, were apathic about antisemitism and had no reason to be thinking about Jews one way or another. What got the German public on their side was their rhetoric about making Germany great again in a time when Germany was humiliated in the wake of their defeat in WWI, the punitive terms of the Treaty of Versailles and the economic deprivation of the Great Depression. They convinced ordinary people to help commit genocide on an industrial scale with their propaganda about a superior Aryan race and the German people's starring role in the grand historical narrative. The Nazis after coming to power, restored German national pride and economic prosperity. They did many genuinely good things to substantively improve the lives of ordinary Germans. The Nazis turned the German economy around in just three years, started public works projects to put Germans to work, gave them days off from work, did so-called "strength through joy" cruises that took working class people on the first vacations of their lives to France, Italy, Spain, and Japan, improved the workplace, expanded the role of women in German society, and started social programs that were intended to unlock class barriers. They also created the German Labor Front, which was intended to fight for better conditions, hours and pay for German workers. Its head Robert Ley fought for universal healthcare for the German people and equal pay for equal work for men and women. It should also be known that the Nazis had some legitimate grievances with the countries they invaded such as they held territory that had been taken from Germany in the Treaty of Versailles and discrimination against ethnic Germans. Britain and France weren't always honest actors on the international scene either. French public opinion in the 1930s was very much not in favor of reconciliation with Germany. Furthermore, Poland was just as eager to go to war with Germany as the reverse and Poland wanted to expand and become a great power in Europe. I want to be crystal clear that none of this is to take away from the heroism of the courageous men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in the Allied armies or to whitewash Axis war crimes or the Holocaust. I mean only to show the complexity of WWII and that all sides did bad things. I also wanted to show the story of WWII is not as straightforward or as simple as one might think. If anyone here would like to learn more about Nazi ideology and why they gained such a dedicated following I encourage everyone to check out the incredible and informative book "Hitler's Revolution'" by Richard Tedor. Here is a link to the book: https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-Revolution-Ideology-Programs-Foreign/dp/0988368234/ref=sr_1_1?crid=352WBCED22IOV&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.1EfzTXopQtcoZZT2hmEX-eFLQ1FWSt9uUm53lGDQ3i8r-JxOZtsNStAQ9sWpX930-0t5aHtfBQq71lK4LF_nStQXJnbajVOpCt4CWQSITs6LKWNXtNGNSv4iOU_L-_83yGM00o5ZGgN0oAAEwKDClHGBDq1Umr0qO_zgXUE3MH3hPc77wQAFxEgaaXWQr8Sc0bQ3YU605HZkxWm4gNUuervOlBQvNeoiThrbDc_AsRM.K5iVm5YshUUhMckC6gq6HeWAaAQxm6JXuOV6crSsTpY&dib_tag=se&keywords=hitler%27s+revolution&qid=1726106845&s=books&sprefix=hitler%27s+revol%2Cstripbooks%2C90&sr=1-1
An incredible article Jake whose topic could not be timelier! It is as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said “there is some good in the worst of us, and some evil in the best of us.” Martyr Made (real name Darryl Cooper) shouldn’t be persecuted for his views. It is absolutely true we should not portray the Allies as saints or the Axis as cartoon-type villains. We need to see them as they really were in all their complexity to understand them and see WWII clearly. You also do a great job pointing out how those who took part in the Nazi regime did so because they believed they were doing the right thing and making the world a better place. Crazy as that sounds it’s true. The Allied powers weren’t perfect by any means. Allied soldiers committed war crimes too (albeit not anywhere near on the scale Axis soldiers did.) I will give a few examples. The War Department had to start cracking down on American soldiers for human trophy collecting in the Pacific Theater as American soldiers were taking the body parts of dead Japanese soldiers such as their skulls, ears, teeth, and testicles as trophies. Racism against Japanese people was rampant in America at that time. Wartime propaganda portrayed them with bright yellow skin, buck teeth and exaggerated facial features. There were also many cases of American soldiers shooting Japanese soldiers who had already surrendered. The bombing of the historic city of Dresden by the USAF and RAF on February 13-15, 1945, was a case of the Allies going WAY too far and 25,000 people were killed via incineration. French Moroccan Goumier soldiers surrounded the homes of German women and then brutally raped them. The Goumiers also murdered, raped and pillaged their way across the Italian countryside. Now we come to the Soviets. The Russians were on another level when it came to atrocities in wartime! Let’s not forget about the 1943 Katyn Forest Massacre where the Soviets “liquidated” the Polish intelligentsia with stunning efficiency.