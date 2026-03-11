The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shah Jawad's avatar
Shah Jawad
4h

A much-needed piece for our times.

After a God-knows-how-long break, I tried Twitter again for a few days and all of that primitive tribalism kicked in immediately. Social media pushes the most narcissistic attention seeking idiots to the top of our feeds. It's impossible to keep yourself sane without actively resisting the insanity.

One thing I have done to keep my identity separate from my beliefs is changing how I frame them. For example, instead of saying I am a 'feminist', I say I believe in equal rights for both men and women.

I try to rid myself of as many labels as possible and it's been enormously helpful.

Reply
Share
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
3h

I always enjoy reading your essays. Deep pluralism is still not well understood, and I've been making the case that its worse than epistemology. People don't even know how to be around each other or talk anymore.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Black Sheep · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture