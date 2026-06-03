Not everyone agrees with him, and a healthy culture would never expect that to be any other way. But Dr. Robert W. Malone revealed we do not have a healthy culture.

My prep for this interview resurfaced old, scary headlines about Dr. Malone and took me back to that surreal era, where different expert views on a new virus and treatment were instantly condemned as heresy, insanity, or evil. But the impulse to demonize Dr. Malone wasn’t unique to the pandemic, a political party, or this country. It’s deeply, universally human.

The difference between an enlightened, free society and the dictatorships that litter our world is our ability to meet opposing views with reason over tribalism.

Dr. Malone tested that ability and showed us just how easily it can be lost. And while the pandemic is behind us, the instincts that make us want to treat every disagreement like an apocalypse is still in full gear.

⏱️ Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:26 Has science been corrupted by politics?

1:09 Why public policy belongs to voters, not unaccountable officials

1:49 Is the loss of public trust reversible?

2:25 Rebuilding trust: transparency vs. “trust the experts”

3:05 Institutional trust or individual autonomy?

3:50 Decentralization and the case for individual choice

4:20 The hidden toll of a paternalistic system.

I’ve partnered with Integrally on this series because it’s built for practicing the skill our society is losing. Integrally facilitates anonymous, constructive disagreements that are evaluated by their reasoning, not their popularity. It was inspired by the need for uncensored debate during the pandemic. And it’s a good place to refine your ideas against opposition without the noise of social media. Join me there to give your take on Dr. Malone’s answers.

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