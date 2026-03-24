The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

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Jess's avatar
Jess
3d

Love this! I’ve recently been having a sort of “writers block” just thinking about the fact that I can’t be the first person to say/think/write about any given topic. This touches exactly on it, the individuality is what matters. Everyone’s personal take and experience and how that is then expressed.

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V. Sidney's avatar
V. Sidney
6d

Agree. It’s inherently biased and cannot replace nuanced expertise, either for writing or video.

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