Bad ideas are a true threat to our society today. They transform people into foot soldiers of destruction, whether through justifying physical violence or simply demonizing disagreement. But where do bad ideas come from and how do we combat them?

While most people fighting the culture war against bad ideas focus on stopping their spread in universities or debunking the ideas themselves, another battlefront has been left unmanned.

Narrow-mindedness and unquestioning obedience are seeping into people’s minds much earlier than we’re willing to face.

In our debut guest essay, high-school teacher Will Reusch took us through his story of realizing activist teachers are increasingly placing ideology above education. Will took the black sheep approach, being willing to question and discuss the critical social justice concepts educators began pressuring others to accept. If you haven’t read his essay and seen his “discussion” (it’s more like an attempted struggle session) with a few notable acti…