In times of chaos, most people cling to the crowd. But for a rare few, collapse is the proving ground.

Collapse doesn’t just expose the fragility of institutions—it reveals who can think, who can lead, and who can remain clear when everyone else is swept up in the chaos. While this kind of disintegration usually happens once, if ever, in a single lifetime, you and I have already experienced multiple cycles. From the legacy media being undermined by social media to institutional experts being revealed as more institution than experts, we’ve seen what falls and rises amid collapse.

Yet, despite living through multiple rounds of this clear-cut pattern, most people still don’t see it. The modern world is full of noise: ideological hysteria, clickbait outrage, performative politics, and collapsing trust in legacy systems. It’s no surprise that more people will run for cover in a crowd or become beholden to their biases. But if you know how to use it, collapse isn’t a tragedy, it’s an opportunity:

it weeds out the NPCs and ideologues to elevate those who can offer true insight.

Collapse culture isn’t just about political dysfunction or economic volatility. It’s a breakdown of consensus reality. When the institutions and individuals we trusted begin to contradict themselves, lose credibility, or weaponize narratives, the average person becomes disoriented. This disorientation is fertile ground for manipulation.

In times of chaos, people will cling to anything that offers them certainty. Often, that certainty comes in the form of slogans, mobs, and moral absolutes.

Today, you can see collapse culture causing the decline of yesteryear’s anti-woke leaders—James Lindsay, Konstantin Kisin, Douglas Murray, just to name a few—who’ve gone from offering insight during peak wokeness to constantly contradicting themselves by embracing Jewish identity politics, levying vague threats against Joe Rogan for talking to people they disagree with, and even trotting out the old “leave it to the experts” last resort. This should sound eerily familiar: they’re exactly the tactics woke leftists used to push their own flawed narrative and suppress valid criticism.