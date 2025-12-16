The Black Sheep

John
2d

Is the media responsible for a significant portion of our country’s cultural problems, like division and nihilism?

Yes. I agree with Adam that the media is significantly responsible for the countries cultural problems. I would add that citizens who accept the media narratives also are responsible. Thinking critically about what you are being told in the media (or by anyone) is the responsibity of the person who is failing to think critically. Many people are choosing to accept what authority figures tell them because it is easier.

John
2d

Can single mothers do as good a job raising children as a two-parent household if they try hard enough?

Yes, if you view raising children as the responsibility of the Village (Community) The issue is the social isolation that many people experience, not being a single mother / father. Two parents raising a child have a better chance, but ultimately parents need support too. Children need men & women who are committed to their lives and that need extends beyond the parents.

