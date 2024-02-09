If I listened more
I would still be lost.
Our paths cross, but our maps don’t align.
Why should I fall in line?
Why should I take my place
among people who seem more by prisoners and police
than free spirits and whole souls?
I’ve received more instructions than I could ever obey
and all my obedience would never be enough.
I’ve seen the rituals that garner applause
I know who serves a god that's false.
And so I dare to stand on the side of the sideless;
you see the game more clearly from the bench.
What I’m seeking doesn’t fly a flag
or belong to any one more than any other.
What I’m seeking doesn’t come with instructions
or activists to shout them.
When society is ruled by grievance
and strangers demand allegiance
I’m told up was always down
and I shouldn’t trust my own feet on the ground,
I tell myself to remember:
they can’t see what I’m seeking.