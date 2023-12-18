The idea that silence is synonymous with violence came barreling through mainstream consciousness with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in 2020. The emotional plea was for us all—especially those “white and privileged”—to take to social media and declare our stance against systemic racism. The phrase implored (or shamed) those who had not publicly expressed solidarity with the movement, to do so—or else, hold the guilt of being complicit in violence against minority racial groups.

Amidst the intensity of the moment, I made what turned out to be a controversial statement on Facebook, writing: