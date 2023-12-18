Silence Isn’t Violence—It’s An Act Of Maturity We Need More Of
A culture obsessed with appearances has forgotten the power of silence.
The idea that silence is synonymous with violence came barreling through mainstream consciousness with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in 2020. The emotional plea was for us all—especially those “white and privileged”—to take to social media and declare our stance against systemic racism. The phrase implored (or shamed) those who had not publicly expressed solidarity with the movement, to do so—or else, hold the guilt of being complicit in violence against minority racial groups.
Amidst the intensity of the moment, I made what turned out to be a controversial statement on Facebook, writing:
Let us not forget that internet activism is not the only way to make a difference. Perhaps equally or more important is how we live our lives; what we do beyond the very limited confines of the performative virtual world. Are we living from a growing place of compassion, curiosity, courage, openness, vulnerability, and acceptance? Are we committed to inner growth…