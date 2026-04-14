The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
5h

Individualism is a very Western Anglo framing. Most of the World has in group preference. Mankind is tribal. White people are finding this out the hard way.

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