Before we were The Black Sheep, we were a newsletter named Spiritual Soap. Please enjoy this article from our history!

You wake up and something is different.

The room is unfamiliar, your body feels like a borrowed jacket you can’t remember borrowing, and your thoughts are stuck in the present, interpreting everything with only the information you can gain in this moment.

You’re disconnected from anything that’s ever happened, which renders anything that is happening empty, like listening to a language you don’t speak.

If you think your next step would be to find someone who can give you the background information you lack, you’ve intuitively tried to replace what you’re missing. But what are you missing?

You don’t know where you’ve been and don’t know what you’re supposed to be doing. You’re detached from that which grounds you in the world and gives you a direction to move in. You’re detached from yourself.

By Haechang Sun

Who you are isn’t as simple as you seem. Maybe you already kno…