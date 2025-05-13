Being a black sheep means being the odd one out—someone unlike others, often hated or considered worthless by their group. Remarkably, the world’s largest religion, with over two billion adherents—over 30% of the global population—is centered around a black sheep: Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus challenged the religious authorities of his day, taught revolutionary ideas that were extreme and radical for his time, and spent the majority of his time with society’s outcasts. He was rejected by his hometown, abandoned by his Jewish people, and ultimately tortured and killed by those he sought to save.

Despite Christianity’s popularity, few figures, past or present, are more polarizing than Jesus. People have performed some of the most selfless acts in his name, yet others have committed deeply evil deeds while wielding his name as a vehicle for power. Jesus’s story proves that, despite the severe consequences a black sheep may face, they have the unique ability and duty to bring revolutionary positive change to civilization.

During Jesus’s time, Jewish power rested among three groups: the Pharisees, Sadducees, and Herodians. The Herodians were a political party loyal to King Herod Antipas, the Roman ruler of Jewish land from 4 B.C. to A.D. 39. The Sadducees were the political and religious elite who collaborated with the Romans, overseeing Temple rituals and sacrifices. The Pharisees, though less politically powerful than the Sadducees, were the religious leaders most influential with the common people of Judea, emphasizing strict adherence to the Law of Moses and oral traditions, which elevated personal piety. These groups disagreed on much, yet they united to condemn Jesus, illustrating how threatening his teachings were to the religious, political, and social norms of their time.

Jesus was born into poverty. His mother was a woman shamed by society. He grew up in Nazareth, a low-class, poverty-stricken town that prompted people to remark, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” As he gained prominence, many scoffed and rejected him because of these humble origins.

What was Jesus teaching that upset so many?