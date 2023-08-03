Before we were The Black Sheep, we were a newsletter named Spiritual Soap. Please enjoy this article from our history!



Update: This is the last newsletter you’ll receive in this style!

From here on, my newsletter will be changing to focus on a subject that’s been crucial to my personal growth and work. It’s a subject that encapsulates the alienating experience a lot of us have gone through over the last few years as we’ve watched our society and the people in it change in ways we’ve refused to go along with.

If you want more personal work from me (writing, audio episodes, videos, etc) join me on Patreon. It will have more of a community feel where I can be more personal and reachable.

I’m sorry for the slowdown on my newsletter, but you’ll love what’s coming. Thank you for supporting me and giving me the time to work on a meaningful project that I can’…