If there was one word I’d use to describe the political discourse in our culture, it wouldn’t be “principled.”

I’ve been part of this discourse long enough to see people become cartoonishly extreme in their views, or flip them entirely. This trend only makes it more important to spend time listening to people who are principled and thoughtful in their handling of heated issues.

The people who are guided by virtue, principles, and ethics remind us why we bother doing the harder thing when everywhere you look, serious topics are handled by insulting everyone who disagrees with you and avoiding genuine debate.

Listening to Daryl Davis is like taking a flamethrower to your pessimism. If a black man can befriend and deradicalize dedicated white supremacists, we can all try a little harder to handle our disagreements in good faith.

I asked Daryl to answer three questions:

What's the best way to stay grounded in empathy and open dialogue when our instincts lead us to be hostile and closed-off?

Do we need to transcend and abandon the concept of racial identity, or does racial identity help us understand ourselves and our world?

Is “color-blindness” a trap used to subjugate racial minorities?

⏱️ Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:47 Staying grounded in open dialogue when faced with offensive ideas

1:56 Speaking less with "I" and "You" vs. "We"

3:14 What role should race and considering race play in society?

4:03 What a Nazi leader once told Daryl

6:32 Daryl's disturbing prediction for the years leading up to 2042

9:08 Is focusing on "shared humanity" a trap?

Iain McGilchrist writes about how reality is inherently paradoxical. This is similar to what makes good art: contrast and the unexpected.

So when I say what has been said for millennia—that the people worth listening to aren’t the loudest, most famous, or most extreme—I hope you’ll be one of the few who understand.

Similarly, I’ve partnered with an app called Integrally on this series because it offers the same kind of quiet wisdom people like Daryl do. Integrally facilitates anonymous, constructive disagreements that get evaluated on the quality of their reasoning rather than their popularity. It’s great for testing your own ideas through disagreement and refining your debate skills without drama, outrage, and irrationality. Join me there and test out the techniques Daryl shared.

