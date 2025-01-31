I’ve been bored lately. Everywhere I turn, whether it’s “alternative” media or legacy media, I see ideas and behavior that leave me disenchanted. So much of alternative media has turned into its own version of what it sought to replace: curating drama for views and pushing one-sided narratives while demonizing dissent. What’s a determined idealist to do?

Build it yourself, as always.

Despite running a publication dedicated to forging your own path, I admit, I secretly harbored hope that the herd would get its shit together and start moving forward with me. I hoped that the people I once respected as advocates against illiberalism and identity politics would recognize that Zionism—you know, Jewish nationalism—was another form of identity politics that would lead to tribalism, division, and backlash. Since October 7th did a 9/11 on people’s brains, we’ve seen all these outcomes except for the part where people recognize what’s happening.

I’ve realized that I differ from these people in a key way: I was never just opposing leftism.

When I learned what made the Left destructive, I also learned principles that prevented this destruction: individual rights, equal treatment under the law, private property, free speech. I learned that principles are, by definition, always true and thus always to be honored. The moment you abandon a principle, you move toward the outcome that principle exists to avoid.

For example: honesty. If you want the outcome of truth, you must abide by the principle of honesty; the moment you choose otherwise, you move away from the truth. Even if I’m in a situation where I have to lie to save my life, that doesn’t turn the lie into a truth—I’ve simply chosen to value something else above the principle of honesty.

Similarly, some people who once seemed to value the principle of individualism have chosen to value something else above it. I’m not one of them.

As such, I’ve been presented with the most beautiful opportunity: the chance to revitalize one of the most powerful, civilizing, and wise philosophies that helped make America a uniquely prosperous, free, and yet incredibly diverse country. Individualism.

Everything I love most about America is entwined with individualism: the self-reliance idealized by Emerson and Thoreau, the pioneering spirit of life on the frontier, the humanizing opportunity to create your own fate in free market capitalism, the empowering restrictions of government and protection of individual rights in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

If I’m the last individualist idealist left, it would be my honor.

Below I’ve rounded up the recent interviews

and I have given. If you feel called to transcend the tribalism and identity obsessions plaguing our culture, don’t miss these.

Stay hopeful and unreasonably committed to what you care about most,

—Salomé

It’s a weird position to be in, holding an unpopular view that you’re certain is correct. I was in that position when I was the only person I knew of who was pushing back on leftist illiberalism and I find myself here again as I pushback on rightwing illiberalism.

I’m sick of it, whichever side of the political aisle it comes from. My belief in treating people as individuals and structuring society around individual rights has, depressingly, only become more relevant. It’s shown me how few people understand the ideas they hold, much less the ideas they attack.

My conversation with

(who’s been practicing mindfulness since childhood and it shows!) on his new podcast gets to the heart of why individualism and the freedom not to fit in creates a more civilized, enlightened society. I also explain some of the common misunderstandings about this philosophy.

Every now and then I take a break from working on all the things we bring to you on The Black Sheep and instead enjoy what my fiancee Jake has done recently; it’s my version of a fan-girl moment. His recent interview with the brilliant journalist

reminded why I love him. In under one hour, he gave:

an explanation of how people who opposed illiberalism from the Left are being alienated by growing illiberalism on the Right after October 7th

an overview of where Zionism goes wrong, key but ignored parts of Israel’s history, and common falsehoods pushed by the “anti-woke” Zionist Right

a defense of relying on free markets, virtue, and personal responsibility instead of seeking government “solutions” to our problems

a reminder of why we should abandon destructive groups and collaborate to build better communities

Jake was great, but

being a sharp, principled thinker also made this the kind of interview I feel smarter for listening to.

Maybe it’s because Jake is currently out of reach for 10 days at a silent meditation retreat, but I’m especially impressed at this interview he recently did, particularly because he makes the case against leftist identity politics to a leftist interviewer for Sublation. If you haven’t grabbed Jake’s book, this interview is a good intro to the history behind a lot of the destructive ideas casually floating around our culture now, like “white privilege” and DEI.

While these ideas are getting more pushback than ever, most people still don’t understand exactly why they’re destructive or how they came to popularity. Throughout the interview, you’ll hear niche political ideologies and a fun back-and-forth between very different viewpoints. You’ll like this one if “political nerd” could describe you.