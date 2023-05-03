Before we were The Black Sheep, we were a newsletter named Spiritual Soap. Please enjoy this article from our history!

This is the first audio episode in a new, recurring feature of my newsletter. Each audio episode comes with notes and reflection questions to help you turn the ideas into tangible, personal changes if you want to go further.

The text portion will be available for free subscribers, but subsequent audio episodes will be for paid subscribers only.

