The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Power's avatar
Anna Power
2d

Great read!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stray's avatar
Stray
3d

An interesting debate.

Curious how affordability was raised as a concern of the left but avoided the topic of immigration.

Still the elephant in the room, it appears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Black Sheep · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture