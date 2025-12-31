Political questions are more often treated like loyalty tests instead of genuine investigations of reality. The “right” answer is meant to signal which tribe you belong to, not how carefully you’ve thought about the question.

But the most interesting questions, the ones that actually lead us closer to the truth, don’t collapse easily into slogans. They take patience, the willingness to entertain uncomfortable possibilities, and a kind of intellectual humility that’s becoming increasingly rare.

So I asked Maggie Anders, a libertarian commentator and host of Undoctrination, a few deceptively simple questions that usually end in outrage or tribal signaling:

Is Gen Z becoming more conservative, and if so, is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Are women to blame for the spread of wokeness?

If libertarians could only focus on one issue when persuading people who disagree with them, what should it be?

Good-faith discussion isn’t about being polite or neutral. It’s about taking the complexity of our world seriously enough to give every question the depth and rigorous thinking it deserves.

That’s a skill, and like any skill, it improves with practice.

That’s how ideas get better, and how people do too.

