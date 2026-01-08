The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep

Paul
Paul
3d

Excellent post. Thank you. Whenever I see the signs posted in front of houses that say "hate has no home here", I chuckle because I know they actually hate people who disagree with their political views.

John
3d

You become what you hate.

While this cautionary statement may not apply to hatred of mosquitos, one need only look at the projection that hate mongers have where they accuse the people they hate of doing what they do.

So we have "Narco Rubio" kidnapping "drug dealers".

We have nations that accuse their enemies of raising their children to hate them, while killing those same children.

An adult way of living requires loving "truth". Truth needs to be examined and put to the test. Truth is a journey to a destination that you never quite reach. Truth requires the humility to admit that you do not have all the answers and the curiousity to keep seeking what lies over then next hill.

Instead of truth seekers, in this time we have an elite class that is everything that they accuse those they hate of being.

